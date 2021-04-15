New Dawn introduces its Overlapping Wave order management

Alongside wave and waveless order management, New Dawn Supply Chain’s Horizon WES (warehouse execution system) software now features Overlapping Wave order management and is being showcased during ProMatDX.

As a result of this feature, Horizon WES is able to further enhance operation throughput, labor and equipment utilization efficiencies. Overlapping waves enable the first wave of the wave picking process to reach its peak. Once this wave begins to become less productive, a second wave (considered an overlapping wave) is then introduced—a process that continues until all waves are completed.

“The entire system maintains a higher level of productivity and uses less labor, as equipment utilization is also enhanced,” said Ed Romaine, VP, marketing and business development at New Dawn Supply Chain.

Available as a standard feature, Overlapping Wave order management is especially ideal for specific applications, businesses and order profiles. However, due to Horizon WES, a variety of organizations can use Overlapping Wave, along with wave and waveless order management, whenever necessary.



