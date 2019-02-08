New forklifts and telematics streamline operations

Updated fleet improves safety and reliability while cutting maintenance costs.

Telematics in the News

Lift Truck Tip: Avoid analysis paralysis
New forklifts and telematics streamline operations
I.D. Systems and Jungheinrich AG sign global technology agreement
Low-cost telematics solutions brings visibility to small fleets
Dell Edge Gateways for Commercial Telematics
More Telematics News

Equipment Resource

Custom Dock Lift For Stage Level Receiving
Dock lifts are used for safe and efficient loading and unloading of goods and materials.
All Resources
By ·

Thyssen-Krupp, located in Park City, Kan., outside of Wichita, is a partner for the world’s leading aerospace companies and their supply chains. A big part of the company’s overall efficiency is dependent on its fleet of forklifts. After changing forklift brands, the company reduced maintenance costs while improving safety and operational visibility.

“We have 26 forklifts, and they are constantly running,” says plant manager David Delgado. “We even had to use part of our warehouse for what we call ‘the highway,’ which was developed for forklift travel.”

Maintenance supervisor Rick Kessler recalls when maintenance headaches reached a breaking point about two years ago. Every day, it seemed, two or three forklifts were in the shop, and some of them needed extensive repairs. When they introduced new lift trucks (Toyota Material Handling U.S.A) in 2017, the company quickly saw a significant difference.

“We’ve noticed a dramatic drop in what we’re spending on forklift repairs, which ultimately hits the bottom line,” Delgado said.

Thyssen-Krupp also increased efficiency with the lift truck manufacturer’s telematics system, a fleet management tool that uses a vehicle management system (VMS) to track and report operating behavior of a forklift and its operator. A VMS is a tool that facilitates the transfer of operating data from a forklift to individuals using standard or customized reports. The telematics system enables operations staff to understand what’s going on from the minute someone logs into the lift until the moment they log off.

“I can look at the report, I can see how the operators are doing, and I can hold them accountable for any impacts they’ve caused, or I can praise them for driving well,” Kessler says. “We spend a lot more time working on our products and a lot less time working on forklifts. Overall, the new lift trucks and telematics system make our job a lot easier in maintenance.”

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Internet of Things · Lift Trucks · Safety · Software · Telematics · Toyota Industrial Equipment · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Crossover Businesses: Blurring the Lines Between Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers
Download the report and uncover how to survive the new challenges businesses are facing and the technology required to keep pace.
Download Today!
From the January 2019 Modern Material Handling Issue
One of Canada’s largest retail brands took bulk handling to new levels of automation and efficiency at its new Ontario DC.
Inside Canadian Tire Distribution Center: Design for flexibility
Continuous improvement in action
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations
This exclusive research study, conducted by Modern Materials Handling on behalf of Honeywell, investigates the consequences e-commerce has on an organization’s fulfillment operation.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Bulking up at Canadian Tire
One of Canada’s largest retail brands took bulk handling to new levels of automation and...
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...

System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Partner Links