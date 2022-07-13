New headquarters for FANUC Mexico in Aguascalientes

FANUC, a provider of CNCs, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs, will host a grand opening and technology open house at its new robotics and automation headquarters in Aguascalientes, Mexico on Thursday, July 14.
The new 109,000 square foot facility will provide sales, demonstrations, training, engineering and customer service. The grand opening will include welcome remarks from the governor of Aguascalientes and FANUC corporate executives, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony, facility tours, and a large showroom filled with robotic and CNC demonstrations.
“We’re expanding to better serve our customer base of automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and other manufacturers in Mexico and Latin America looking for automation solutions,” said Mike Cicco, president and CEO, FANUC America. “We’ve seen a significant increase in demand for our products in this market, so having a larger facility underscores our commitment to helping companies improve their production processes and compete on a global scale.”
FANUC Mexico will demonstrate a variety of automation technologies designed to help customers increase their production capabilities, overcome labor issues and remain competitive, including robotics materials handling applications: