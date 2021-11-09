MMH    Topics 

New OPEX facility in Germany to act as solutions hub for customers and partners

The newly leased facility, to be fully operational in early 2022, will be the European hub for demonstrating the full range of OPEX solutions

OPEX Corporation, a global provider of warehouse, document and mail automation solutions, is opening a new facility in Germany where customers and product resellers may learn about, test and interact with OPEX automation technology that improves workflow, accelerates change, and drives efficiencies in infrastructure, OPEX announced today.

Located in the northern German city of Duisburg, the new facility will offer convenient, in-person access to European and international travel, and will be outfitted with remote capabilities when travel is not possible.

The newly leased facility, which will be fully operational in early 2022, will be the only European hub for demonstrating the full range of OPEX solutions to both direct customers and OPEX’s extensive network of product resellers. Currently, the only other facility of its kind is OPEX’s world headquarters in New Jersey.

“Most of our solutions are built to order, so it is important that customers be able to learn about and interact with the technology to better understand how it benefits their business,” said Shaun Lee, OPEX Director of Operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). “We work with clients to simulate the customer’s actual environment and needs to provide an in-depth, end-to-end demonstration of our solutions in action.”

Other features of the new German facility include:

• Training classes to help customers, resellers and OPEX employees learn warehouse, document and mail automation capabilities and skills requirements;
• A space in Europe for product trouble-shooting and repairs of damaged equipment. Formerly, such products had to be sent to the US;
• Warehousing and management of machines and parts to enhance supply chain and delivery times; and
• Access to OPEX’s European technical support staff.

“We have been expanding our facilities, personnel and infrastructure to meet the growing automation needs of our customers in Europe and around the world,” said Scott Maurer, OPEX President, International. “This new operation in Germany will give our customers the automation assistance they require in a location that is ideally located to maximize efficiency.”


