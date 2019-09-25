New PERC tool allows facility managers to compare operating costs

The Propane Education & Research Council released a free online cost calculator that allows facility managers to quickly determine how much they could save by operating propane-powered forklifts.

“With this new tool, facility managers can have the data at their fingertips, giving them an easier way to compare the operational costs between forklift fuels,” said Jeremy Wishart, PERC director of off-road business development. “In the end, many facility managers are surprised to learn that, when compared with other forklift fuels, propane has proven to be the most cost-effective option.”

To calculate potential savings, users input a few data points such as number of forklifts, usage hours, forklift purchase amount, and fuel price. Then, the forklift calculator will yield the overall cost comparisons between propane and electric forklifts. The output will provide operating costs, including the cost of batteries and fuel, along with the total ownership costs and potential savings.

According to data from PERC, propane forklifts cost less than other options at acquisition. In fact, capital costs of propane forklifts are almost 30 percent lower than electric. Plus, electric forklifts incur additional utility and infrastructure costs to keep them charged. With propane, facility managers are only responsible for buying and storing cylinders, in addition to purchase and fuel costs.

“When you crunch the numbers on the long-term costs of forklift fuel options, propane takes top billing in a lot of ways,” Wishart said. “Propane forklifts consistently cost less than other fuels, providing cost savings throughout ownership to businesses operating on propane.”

Visit Propane.com/Forklift-Cost-Calculator to view PERC’s new cost calculator.



