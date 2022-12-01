New report: AIDC technology sales set to grow in 2023 and beyond

Today AIM released its inaugural Automatic Identification and Data Capture Technology Industry Direction Report on the global enterprise spending outlook, investment influences and purchasing obstacles for AIDC technologies in 2023 and beyond. The global study found that spending on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies is set to grow in 2023, even though enterprises are prioritizing investments in Internet of Things (IoT) programs, ERP upgrades and other technologies and strategy programs. Enterprise buyers indicated demand will increase for bar code, RFID, real time locating systems (RTLS), mobile computers, blockchain and biometrics in 2023. However, only bar code systems ranked in the top 10 priorities among the 27 technology investment areas measured.



“Businesses are very focused on large-scale initiatives to modernize their operations and infrastructure. Our study found that enterprise leaders recognize AIDC technologies are valuable enablers to these modernization efforts and are being counted on to help unlock the benefits of automation and digitalization,” said Mary Lou Bosco, chief executive officer of AIM.



The 52-page report includes data and analysis for purchasing intentions on 19 specific AIDC product categories and 27 technology investment areas, AIDC professionals’ growth expectations for multiple AIDC products, use cases and industries, actual and perceived drivers behind technology investment plans and leading obstacles end users face in advancing projects. It has more than 45 graphics with data on these and other topics. The report is based on survey input from 248 respondents at end user enterprises and 92 AIDC resellers, integrators and other industry professionals worldwide.



The report explores how AIDC investment is influenced by other top technologies and strategies that enterprises are currently considering. For example, the study found that the majority of companies that plan to upgrade their ERP systems in 2023 also expect to increase their year-over-year spending on bar code and RFID systems.



The AIDC technology categories covered include mobile and fixed position bar code readers, mobile and fixed position RFID readers, bar code and RFID label printers, labeling software, traceability systems, biometric technologies, blockchain, IoT hardware and IoT software. Several leading AIDC target markets and buyer personas are profiled, including buyers at manufacturing and logistics/distribution companies plus separate analyses of respondents that said they would be investing in bar code, RFID, IoT and ERP systems in 2023. AIDC investment priority is compared against planned investment in a wide range of topics, including workplace modernization, cloud migration, ERP upgrades, 5G connectivity, robotics, AI and more.



The report is available for purchase now through AIM. For more information visit here.



