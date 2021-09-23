MMH    Topics 

New report from Ultra Consultants provides guidance on ERP for distributors

Report offers insights and best practices for distributors on selecting the best ERP systems to manage effectively, operate efficiently and thrive

Ultra Consultants, an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced availability of its new distribution ERP report, which evaluates the top ERP packages for distributors.

The report contains accurate, up-to-date information on advanced ERP solutions including Acumatica, Aptean, Epicor Prophet 21, Infor Cloudsuite Distribution, Infor Cloudsuite Distribution Enterprise, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (Argano/Arbela), Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (Stoneridge), Oracle Cloud (Terillium), Oracle NetSuite, Sage X3, SAP Business One (Vision33) and SAP S/4HANA.

The report is available for download here. The report is free, but does require filling out a simple request form.

The 2021 ERP Vendor Update: Distribution report also offers valuable insights for distributors as they work to cut costs, increase revenue and profitability, improve efficiency and modernize processes in the “new now,” post-pandemic era. Best practices for ERP vendor selection also are provided, including:

• Choosing a vendor with the right industry experience
•  Assessing the total cost of ownership (TCO)
• Considering a technology strategy
• Performing proper due diligence
• Speaking with real customers, not just hand-picked references

“It’s important for distributors to have the right systems to manage effectively, operate efficiently and thrive in the future – no matter what happens,” said David Saunders, senior consultant for Ultra Consultants. “It’s necessary to have the right processes in place to quickly adapt to marketplace changes. And it’s critical to be able to take advantage of advanced technologies.”

Ultra Consultants will review the new report findings during a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. CT. The 45-minute webinar, “5 Distribution ERP Decision-Drivers – And How Today’s Top Solutions Measure Up,” will feature distribution ERP experts from Ultra Consultants. Register here.


