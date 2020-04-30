MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Software

New report illustrates digital transformation of supply chain management

Lux Research analysts find warehousing and transport have the most innovation activity, while planning and forecasting platforms have outsized importance.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More News

Supply chain management is under increasing pressure from both classic and contemporary challenges, according to authors of a new report from Lux Research, such as the pressures to increase overall efficiency and manage a more complicated vendor mix. Now, authors suggest, a host of digital innovations offer more opportunity to address these challenges.

In its new report, “The Digital Transformation of Supply Chain,” Lux Research categorizes the supply chain into six distinctive parts: planning and forecasting, purchasing and procurement, inventory, warehousing, transport, and supply chain platforms. The report shows that warehousing and transport have the most innovation activity, while digitization of supply chain platforms will facilitate highly dynamic processes that will shift priorities in planning and forecasting and beyond.

“Supply chain management challenges come from all directions; upstream, internal, and downstream,” says Jonathan Melnick, Ph.D., Director of Research at Lux. “Companies are facing internal pressures to be more efficient, integrated, and agile and to meet new consumer expectations of increased visibility into products. This is causing a shift in how vendors are evaluated and sourced to meet those expectations.”

Traditionally, companies would source preferred vendors at the expense of efficiency and transparency. As more data around vendors and their products become available, digitization gives companies greater insight into better and more dynamic vendor selection. This is enabling sourcing on demand, where new vendors are brought in rapidly, reducing trust and long-standing established vendor relationships.

Digitization is being used in purchasing and procurement in two key ways: to understand product quality and detect genuine vs. counterfeit products, and to lower transaction costs through increased pricing visibility.

“Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex and interconnected, which has made managing risk more challenging. Digitization allows companies to effectively manage this increasing challenge and risk,” Melnick explains. Lux predicts that multiple variables, such as supplier risk, lead time, and variability, will work together to create a dynamic pricing market.

“Despite all of these advancements, companies and supply chain solution providers will need to integrate previously siloed areas of supply chain management, increasing value and leading to a more optimized and autonomous supply chain,” says Melnick. As companies move toward a zero-inventory manufacturing model, it’s expected that the role of supply chain management will change to include supervision of digital assets along with physical ones.

For more information, download the executive summary of the report here.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Software
Forecasting
Manufacturing
Research
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Management
   All topics

Software News & Resources

VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
Synkrato pairs warehouse digital twins with artificial intelligence
Hy-Tek Intralogistics exhibits software solution
New Dawn’s WES software offers seamless integration
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources