New robotic picker integrates with TGW’s goods-to-person workstations

Offered as an add-on component to TGW’s (Booth B1227) FlashPick goods-to-person smart piece picking system, the new Rovolution robotic picking arm picks at rates up to 500 order lines per hour, said Andy Lockhart, VP of sales, integrated systems.

<p>Mario Herndl, CEO North America, (left) and Andrew Lockhart, VP sales integrated systems.</p>

Mario Herndl, CEO North America, (left) and Andrew Lockhart, VP sales integrated systems.

“We recognize that finding and keeping qualified, reliable labor is an ongoing—and increasing—concern for most operations within the U.S. Rovolution has been developed specifically to help companies, particularly those in the e-commerce and omni-channel retail order fulfillment space, overcome those labor issues,” Lockhart said.

Capable of safely working alongside its human colleagues, the robot is stationed at TGW’s PickCenter ONE workstation. Operating autonomously, the unit self-corrects when an unexpected event occurs—eliminating the need for manual intervention.

“It also integrates cognitive robotics and machine learning technologies, meaning it gains experience with every pick and learns from it. That makes it flexible and able to pick an enormous range of items—including soft, lightweight and flexible items like polybagged T-shirts, and rigid, heavy items like canned food,” Lockhart added.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

About the Author

Bridget McCrea, Editor
Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla. She has covered the transportation and supply chain space since 1996 and has covered all aspects of the industry for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter @BridgetMcCrea

From the March 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
2018 Productivity Achievement Awards
View More From this Issue
