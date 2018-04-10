New robotic picker integrates with TGW’s goods-to-person workstations
Offered as an add-on component to TGW’s (Booth B1227) FlashPick goods-to-person smart piece picking system, the new Rovolution robotic picking arm picks at rates up to 500 order lines per hour, said Andy Lockhart, VP of sales, integrated systems.
“We recognize that finding and keeping qualified, reliable labor is an ongoing—and increasing—concern for most operations within the U.S. Rovolution has been developed specifically to help companies, particularly those in the e-commerce and omni-channel retail order fulfillment space, overcome those labor issues,” Lockhart said.
Capable of safely working alongside its human colleagues, the robot is stationed at TGW’s PickCenter ONE workstation. Operating autonomously, the unit self-corrects when an unexpected event occurs—eliminating the need for manual intervention.
“It also integrates cognitive robotics and machine learning technologies, meaning it gains experience with every pick and learns from it. That makes it flexible and able to pick an enormous range of items—including soft, lightweight and flexible items like polybagged T-shirts, and rigid, heavy items like canned food,” Lockhart added.
