New standards committee formed for data identification elements

MMH Staff

March 21, 2018

In an initiative led by MHI, an American national standards committee has been formed to formulate the United States’ position in international standards activities conducted in ISO TC 122/WG 14, Label Material.



The committee, MH10.10, will contribute to international standardization activities in regarding functionality of materials used in data identification of elements used or applied to supply chain, value chain, Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and blockchain.



The MH10.10 Committee is led by its Chair, Jim Potter of FLEXcon Company Inc., and the Secretary, Patrick Davison of MHI. MH10.10 Committee activities will be conducted in accordance with MHI’s ANSI-Approved committee procedures. MH10.10 membership is not required to attend meetings or provide input; however, voting privileges will be granted only to MH10.10 members.



The first meeting of the new MH10.10 committee will be held on April 18, 2018 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at the Library of Congress in Washington DC. This meeting is taking place in conjunction with the TC 122/WG 14, Label Material, the MH10/SC8, Coding and Labeling of Unit Loads, and MH10 committee meetings taking place April 16-18, 2018. Please contact Jim Potter (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ) or Pat Davison (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ) for membership or meeting registration information. You can register for this and the other TC122 and MH10 meetings online at: https://www.eiseverywhere.com/esurvey/mh102018. There is no fee associated with attending any of these meetings.