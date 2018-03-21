New standards committee formed for data identification elements
The committee, MH10.10, will contribute to international standardization activities in regarding functionality of materials used in data identification of elements used or applied to supply chain, value chain, Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and blockchain.
Technology in the NewsNew standards committee formed for data identification elements Solving the Labor Shortage Crisis: The Four Benefits of an Automated Warehouse Other Voices: Optimizing WES with integrated order consolidation NextGen Supply Chain at DHL Big Picture: On the path to lights out More Technology News
Technology ResourceSolving the Labor Shortage Crisis: The Four Benefits of an Automated Warehouse Not enough warehouse staff? Finding it difficult to keep up with orders during peak periods?
All Resources
In an initiative led by MHI, an American national standards committee has been formed to formulate the United States’ position in international standards activities conducted in ISO TC 122/WG 14, Label Material.
The committee, MH10.10, will contribute to international standardization activities in regarding functionality of materials used in data identification of elements used or applied to supply chain, value chain, Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and blockchain.
The MH10.10 Committee is led by its Chair, Jim Potter of FLEXcon Company Inc., and the Secretary, Patrick Davison of MHI. MH10.10 Committee activities will be conducted in accordance with MHI’s ANSI-Approved committee procedures. MH10.10 membership is not required to attend meetings or provide input; however, voting privileges will be granted only to MH10.10 members.
The first meeting of the new MH10.10 committee will be held on April 18, 2018 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at the Library of Congress in Washington DC. This meeting is taking place in conjunction with the TC 122/WG 14, Label Material, the MH10/SC8, Coding and Labeling of Unit Loads, and MH10 committee meetings taking place April 16-18, 2018. Please contact Jim Potter (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)) or Pat Davison (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)) for membership or meeting registration information. You can register for this and the other TC122 and MH10 meetings online at: https://www.eiseverywhere.com/esurvey/mh102018. There is no fee associated with attending any of these meetings.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomatic Data Capture · ·
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden 2018 Productivity Achievement Awards View More From this Issue