MMH    Topics 

New testing on ORBIS plastic pallet shows it can withstand 400 cycles

Virginia Tech life-cycle analysis used to test durability of ORBIS's Odyssey plastic pallet

By

The Odyssey pallet is a rackable plastic pallet designed to support heavy loads in a wide array of applications.
The Odyssey pallet is a rackable plastic pallet designed to support heavy loads in a wide array of applications.

ORBIS Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, announced it has validated its 40x48-inch Odyssey plastic pallet has approximately 36 times the life span of a 40x48-inch whitewood stringer pallet, according to a recent study. Researchers from the Virginia Tech Center for Packaging and Unit Load Design used the center’s FasTrack life-cycle analysis to compare relative durability.

The FasTrack life-cycle analysis simulated rough handling of palletized unit loads, using a multi-step handling sequence. In testing, the Odyssey plastic pallet completed the sequence 400 cycles without failure, while the wood pallet’s average failure was after 11 cycles.

“In completing this testing, we wanted to quantify the life and durability of plastic pallets to help companies understand the long-term cost savings associated with reusable plastic pallets,” said Achim Banik, lead engineer for ORBIS. “The FasTrack life-cycle analysis confirms just one of the many advantages plastic pallets have over wood. More companies are transitioning to plastic pallets not only for their durability, but also for their uniform design for seamless integration with automated systems, cleanability and sustainable benefits.

The Odyssey pallet is a rackable plastic pallet designed to support heavy loads in a wide array of applications within various market segments, from agriculture and dry goods to general food processing. The racking performance of the Odyssey pallet allows it to effectively rack loads upward of 2,800 pounds, even in unsupported racking. The Odyssey pallet also offers users load stability due to distinct design features, such as permanent molded-in frictional elements that reduce load shifting and prevent slippage off fork equipment, ORBIS added.

Along with the Odyssey pallet, ORBIS offers a large suite of plastic pallets that are available in a variety of footprints, materials and styles. Using a 5-step process, ORBIS works with its customers to conduct a system-wide assessment and cost-justification analysis to create and implement a reusable packaging program fit for that specific supply chain’s needs.


Article Topics

News
ORBIS
pallets
Plastic Pallets
Virginia Tech
   All topics

ORBIS News & Resources

Standing at the intersection of pallets & automated equipment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Kotek retiring from Menasha; Drees to succeed
ORBIS announces leadership changes
60 Seconds with Alison Zitzke, Orbis Corporation
AROS Totes, from ORBIS, efficiently transfer, store and organize product in automated systems
ORBIS breaks ground to expand its manufacturing plant in Urbana, Ohio
More ORBIS

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources