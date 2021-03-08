Newark and element14 launch women in engineering survey

For International Women’s Day, element14.com, an Avnet community, in partnership with Newark, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has launched a survey to help shed light on women’s experiences, career paths, and wider challenges and opportunities in the engineering/electronics industry. Insights from the survey will be published around Women in Engineering Day, June 23, 2021.

The survey seeks to gain insight directly from members of the industry around barriers to equality, discrimination, and what they’d like to see change in the future.

“I’ve faced my share of challenges over my career working in technology and am looking forward to hearing from my peers on what their experiences have been like,” said Dianne Kibbey, Global Head of Community and Social Media for element14. “We’re hoping to hear from people working in this industry – whatever their age, race, or gender, so that we can gain insights around what is working well for women and what could be improved.”

Some sample survey questions include:

• What challenges have you faced, or seen women face, in the electronics industry?

• What company benefits would enable women to achieve a desirable amount of work/life balance?

• What should young women aspiring to work in the electronics industry focus on?

• What challenges remain in the electronics industry to achieve gender equality?

• What actions can a company take to provide mentorship/developmental support to women?

The survey is open until April 31, 2021 to every working professional, even those who are not engineers. To learn more about the element14 Community, and to complete the survey, visit here.



