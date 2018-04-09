Newcastle Systems introduces Atlas Series mobile dimensioning workstations
Knowing that flexibility is the name of the game in today’s fulfillment environment, Newcastle Systems (Booth B2734), is showcasing the Atlas Series Mobile Dimensioning Workstation.
Knowing that flexibility is the name of the game in today’s fulfillment environment, Newcastle Systems (Booth B2734), is showcasing the Atlas Series Mobile Dimensioning Workstation. Equipped with a QubeVu DimStation, this innovative new product includes a supporting pole and integrated display that provides dimensioning on virtually any shape, anywhere, and in under a second.
Newcastle is the developer of the rugged Atlas Series, which consists of 30-inch and 48-inch long workstations that hold and power the QubeVu DimStation plus other hardware (e.g., scales, laptops, thin clients, CPUs and printers). The workstations can also accommodate most other dimensioning units on the market.
Booth visitors can also get a peek at Newcastle’s MotionMeter mobile iOS application, which helps warehouse and DC managers perform time studies, identify waste and calculate how much wasted motion is costing their organizations.
Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.
