Newcastle Systems introduces Atlas Series mobile dimensioning workstations

Knowing that flexibility is the name of the game in today’s fulfillment environment, Newcastle Systems (Booth B2734), is showcasing the Atlas Series Mobile Dimensioning Workstation.

<p>Blake White, Southeast regional sales manager, with the Atlas Series Mobile Dimensioning Workstation.</p>

By ·

Newcastle is the developer of the rugged Atlas Series, which consists of 30-inch and 48-inch long workstations that hold and power the QubeVu DimStation plus other hardware (e.g., scales, laptops, thin clients, CPUs and printers). The workstations can also accommodate most other dimensioning units on the market.

Booth visitors can also get a peek at Newcastle’s MotionMeter mobile iOS application, which helps warehouse and DC managers perform time studies, identify waste and calculate how much wasted motion is costing their organizations.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

About the Author

Bridget McCrea, Editor
Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla. She has covered the transportation and supply chain space since 1996 and has covered all aspects of the industry for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter @BridgetMcCrea

