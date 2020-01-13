MMH    Topics     Events    MODEX

Newly expanded exhibition floor is a game-changer for Modex 2020

With more than 950 exhibitors, Modex 2020 features one large exhibition hall on a single floor at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC)—a renovation that added 100,000 square feet of space in Hall B (which is now connected to Hall C).

The conference features over 150 show floor educational seminars on leading trends, best practices, and state-of-the-art equipment and technology solutions that can make manufacturing and the entire supply chain work more efficiently and profitably.

Growing interest in transportation and logistics solutions drove some of the need for the expanded floor space. “Figuring out where all of the exhibitors are will be easy this year,” said Melissa Auer, MHI’s manager of exhibitor services. “No matter how much signage you put out, sometimes people might not venture up an escalator and over to a different hall.”

Calling the additional exhibit hall space that connects B and C a “real game changer” for Modex 2020, Auer said MHI took part in laying out the new floor plan. Other key changes included relocating the main theater complex, moving The Networking Lounge to the right side of the exhibition hall, locating the IoT Emerging Tech Theaters to the left, and putting the Transportation Logistics and RPA Theatres in the C Hall.

The exhibition hall will also be home to The Backyard, where attendees and exhibitors can enjoy food trucks and comfortable seating in a park-like environment. “We also have some new activities in The Backyard this year,” said Auer, “like a golf simulator, a puppy petting lounge, and a baseball pitch area. It’s a very fun destination for everyone to visit.”

If you need help finding your way around Modex 2020’s new exhibition floor, download the show app, which includes an interactive floor plan. Future plans now underway at GWCC include a new parking deck and a new hotel that will be located near the structure’s C building. “That’s all under construction now and should be in place by Modex 2022,” said Auer.


