NextGen Supply Chain Conference to air virtually Nov. 2 – 4, 2021

With the recent addition of Kevin Kuntz, SVP of Global Logistics Fulfillment at Gap Inc., the agenda for the 3rd annual NextGen Supply Chain Conference is set. The virtual event, produced by sister publication Supply Chain Management Review, will stream live Nov. 2 through 4, 2021, and offers registrants the opportunity to experience the content on-demand afterwards.



The event sheds light on a range of supply chain trends and technologies, from how Kuntz and Gap have transformed its DC network and warehouse systems to excel at omnichannel fulfillment, to how emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and mobile and piece picking robotics are starting to be applied.

The content will involve discussion with both supply chain practitioners, and executives from technology providers. Presenters are from companies including Cardinal Health, Pandora, DHL, GE Appliances, American Eagle Outfitters, Nordstrom, Xerox and General Motors.

The keynote sessions will be:

• On Tuesday, Kuntz will lead the session, “Putting Technology to the Test—Gap Inc’s Fulfillment Evolution.” This journey was profiled in Modern’s cover story in January, 2021.

• Wednesday’s keynote will be, “Pandora Uncovers the Jewels to Omnichannel Fulfillment,” presented by Mariane Heidingfelder, VP of Supply Chain Technology & Innovation, Pandora Jewelry.

• On Thursday, Robert Rajalingam, President, U.S. Medical Products and Distribution, Cardinal Health, will present “Health system transformation in a pandemic era.”

The conference will also feature presentations from this year’s supply chain award winners in robotics, AI, Analytics and Digital Transformation, including J&J, GM, Zebra Techologies and Boots, to name a few.



“We’ve brought together the insights and experiences of leaders from supply chain operations, from technology companies, and from consulting and services to really flesh out what is involved in bringing companies to next-level capabilities,” said Bob Trebilcock, editorial director of SCMR. “As always, it’s an honor to learn from our conference presenters, and share ideas on what is practical today, and what will help others innovate and prepare for the future.”

The full conference agenda may be downloaded here. Early Bird registration is still available, but only until Oct. 1 To learn more and register, visit www.nextgensupplychainconference.com.



