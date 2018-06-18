NextGen Supply Chain: Robotics in the supply chain

Bob Trebilcock

June 18, 2018

One of the topics I’ve been following over the last year is the adoption of both mobile collaborative and piece picking robots in the supply chain.

Recently, I was sent a link to a video of a presentation by Tom Galluzzo, the founder of IAM Robotics, earlier this month at the EmTech Next conference at MIT.

While a lot of the action to date has been the adoption of mobile collaborative robots, piece picking robots are beginning to find their niche.