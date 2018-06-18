NextGen Supply Chain: Robotics in the supply chain
Robotics was one of the topics at the EmTech Next conference
One of the topics I’ve been following over the last year is the adoption of both mobile collaborative and piece picking robots in the supply chain.
Recently, I was sent a link to a video of a presentation by Tom Galluzzo, the founder of IAM Robotics, earlier this month at the EmTech Next conference at MIT.
While a lot of the action to date has been the adoption of mobile collaborative robots, piece picking robots are beginning to find their niche.
About the AuthorBob Trebilcock Bob Trebilcock, editorial director, has covered materials handling, technology, logistics and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. In addition to Supply Chain Management Review, he is also Executive Editor of Modern Materials Handling. A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Trebilcock lives in Keene, NH. He can be reached at 603-357-0484.
