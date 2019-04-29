MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

ProMat C-Suite Interview: Joe Colletti, President and CEO at DMW&H

Robotics, blockchain, AI, IoT, predictive analytics and virtual reality are all part of the material handling world today.

By

Q: What is your number one takeaway from ProMat 2019?

Joe Colletti: It was striking to see how quickly technology on the show floor has advanced. Robotics, blockchain, AI, IoT, predictive analytics, and virtual reality were all buzz words a couple of years ago and are now tangible products. The fact that these and other technologies were on display was great, however the real success is that nearly all have been successfully installed within our industry. That was impressive.

So many times, the latest bright shiny technology amazes us, but we often struggle with where it can be applied within our respective markets. That’s no longer the case with the technologies I saw at ProMat. They are now being used in facilities, solving unique problems and delivering measurable ROIs. The application of these technologies was my top takeaway from the show.

Q: What are the three key market trends from your perspective?

Joe Colletti: I’ll start with the labor shortage. Nothing new here, but it still has to be mentioned because it is real and is impacting our industry.

The second trend is the evolution of end-to-end supply chain management. It’s all about visibility. Technologies, such as blockchain, AI, and IoT, are providing more actionable information that literally changes how the supply chain works. Both are being used now and are no longer futuristic.

Most of the uses of blockchain, for instance, are outside the four walls today. But it will soon have an impact on what happens inside the four walls. We are not that far away from the day when operations will need information from blockchain to better manage processes inside the DC.

The third trend continues to be e-commerce. It’s been a trend for awhile but, for the first time, we’re seeing a growing number of companies not just talking about making eventual system-level changes, but actually implementing those changes as quickly as possible. No longer can they continue to stretch their existing systems to handle the increasing demands of e-commerce. Action needs to be taken now.

Q: How is DMW&H reacting to these market trends?

Joe Colletti: We have created a dedicated technology team that looks at new technologies and where they can be used. The team vets the new technology and evaluates its capabilities with risk/reward and ROI calculations. But the team is not just looking at technologies in a vacuum. They also need to evaluate the application of such technologies within our overall solutions; making sure they are not only technically feasible but also beneficial to our customers.

Also, top of mind for us is making our software platforms more robust. They need to be able to accommodate, incorporate, and maximize new technologies that are being developed at a faster rate. Bar codes, for instance, are well established for tracking items, but blockchain is not. Our software platforms must be able to support both and everything in between.

And that creates a whole new challenge. We have to be sure our solutions don’t just manage the data flood, but make that data actionable. There is already an overload of data and there is just going to be more going forward. The upgraded software platforms need to be faster and smarter to extract the relevant big data so it can be used for decision making throughout the supply chain.

To learn more about DMW&H, click here.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
DMW&H
IoT
NextGen Technology
ProMat
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
Automotive works on its mojo
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources