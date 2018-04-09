NextShift Robotics unveils new robotics system

MMH Staff

April 9, 2018

NextShift Robotics (Booth C2363) is unveiling their new robotics system for use in eCommerce warehouses and cellular manufacturing. NextShift Robotics’ unique independent robot/independent worker approach helps e-commerce distribution centers expedite order picking and fulfillment.

“NextShift Robotics makes e-commerce fulfillment dramatically more efficient and less costly,” said Mary Ellen Sparrow, co-founder and CEO of NextShift Robotics. “Our robots collaborate with workers, allowing them to pick merchandise quickly and efficiently. Workers stay in their dynamic zones while robots do the rest – loading and unloading heavy order-totes unassisted, and carrying them over long distances. We are able to get very high throughput improvements using our proprietary algorithm that independently optimizes the orders, the robots and the workers- there is no leading, following or waiting for the robot.”

NextShift’s robotic fleet manufactured and developed specifically for the warehouse environment. Self-lighting and smart navigation technology combined with the unique capability to load and unload order-totes unassisted allows these robots to be used in flexible ways. They are designed using the highest safety standards to recognize humans and skirt obstacles in their paths, stopping to give way to people, and keep working while workers take breaks.

NextShift’s scalable solution provides the ability to quickly and easily integrate into an existing facility setup, without the need for expensive infrastructure changes. The NextShift system uses real-time monitoring and analytics to improve fulfillment time and ensure 100% accuracy. Distribution centers and manufacturing sites with existing infrastructure can easily graduate to a scalable and flexible NextShift material handling solution. The system installs easily and requires minimal training to use. The solution can be fully operational in 4-6 weeks, increases warehouse efficiency 2-6X, and achieves ROI in under a year.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.