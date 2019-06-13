Nilfisk’s Full Complement of Cleaning Solutions for Warehouses and Distribution Facilities

Whatever the size of your warehouse, and whether you clean daily or on a weekly basis, Nilfisk’s best-in-class equipment provides you with optimum results you can depend on.

Nilfisk’s full complement of cleaning solutions will help you meet every cleaning challenge and achieve a deeper clean. Nilfisk’s line of industrial sweepers, scrubbers and vacuum cleaners are designed for the fast, effective cleaning of warehouses and distribution and logistics centers, even those spanning tens of thousands of feet.

Contact Nilfisk today to learn more about how Nilfisk can help you boost your bottom line by keeping your warehouse clean.

View or download



