MMH    Topics 

Noblelift announces California branch expansion

New branch facility will open in September, and includes warehouse space to help fulfill equipment sales

By

Latest Material Handling News

Southworth International Group, Inc. adds new Chief People Officer
MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
More News

Noblelift North America, a manufacturer of material handling equipment including lift trucks, has announced its second U.S. location in Ontario, Calif., to be opened this year by September 1, 2021, for inventory and equipment sales.

“We are excited about our newest California branch to help fulfill equipment sales, fulfill shipments, and by providing an efficient stocking position,” said Don Hwang, Branch and Sales Manager, “This expansion of our second location is owed to our dealer’s confidence and continued success in offering our line of equipment, so, therefore, I thank you for believing in us.”

The Ontario branch facility has 11,700 square feet of warehousing space, with with 1 loading dock and 1 ground level dock. The company’s North America headquarters location is Des Plaines, Ill., which is near Chicago.


Article Topics

News
Lift Trucks
Noblelift
Noblelift North America
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Southworth International Group, Inc. adds new Chief People Officer
MHI’s EASE Council announces OSHA Alliance
ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources