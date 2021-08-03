Noblelift announces California branch expansion

Noblelift North America, a manufacturer of material handling equipment including lift trucks, has announced its second U.S. location in Ontario, Calif., to be opened this year by September 1, 2021, for inventory and equipment sales.

“We are excited about our newest California branch to help fulfill equipment sales, fulfill shipments, and by providing an efficient stocking position,” said Don Hwang, Branch and Sales Manager, “This expansion of our second location is owed to our dealer’s confidence and continued success in offering our line of equipment, so, therefore, I thank you for believing in us.”

The Ontario branch facility has 11,700 square feet of warehousing space, with with 1 loading dock and 1 ground level dock. The company’s North America headquarters location is Des Plaines, Ill., which is near Chicago.



