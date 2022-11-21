NOBLELIFT North America donates equipment to help with Hurricane Ian disaster recovery

Hurricane Ian decimated Fort Meyers, Florida on September 28, 2022. Shortly after, Loren Swakow, Managing Director of NOBLELIFT North America was contacted by Liz Richards, CEO of the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) and was made aware of the need for donations to help with disaster relief and recovery.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Meyers, Florida was asking for electric pallet trucks to help with the distribution of food, water and supplies. NOBLELIFT was quick to say “yes.”

Richards connected Swakow with American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), an organization comprised of supply chain and logistics associations and professionals that assist with disaster relief and recovery. NOBLELIFT donated three PTE45N 4,500lb capacity, Lithium-ion powered pallet trucks.

Their extremely compact design and tight turning radius makes them ideal for loading docks, delivery operations, narrow aisles, and applications within confined spaces like elevators, trailers, containers, and mezzanines warehouses. They are easy to operate and maneuver, require virtually no maintenance and only require 110v power for charging.

“They were the perfect solution for their needs”, said Swakow. “And as a member of MHEDA and a manufacturer of material handling equipment, we understand first-hand how important logistics are for aiding in disaster relief. We were glad we could help.”



