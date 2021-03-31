MMH    Topics 

Noel Bell elected president of Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA)

CEMA, which represents 140 member companies, announces other board members as well

By

Noel Bell, president and GM, MH Handling and Services Division, Martin Sprocket & Gear, was elected president of the Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) at the organization’s 88th Annual Meeting held via WEBEX Conference March 12-17, 2021.

CEMA is a conveyor industry trade group founded in 1933 with 140 member companies. CEMA is known as “The Voice of the Conveyor Industry of the Americas.”

Other officers elected at the Association’s Annual Meeting:

• Vice President – Andrew Felter, President & CEO, Webster Industries, Tiffin, OH

• Secretary – Johnny Wheat, President, 4B Components Ltd., Morton, IL

• Treasurer – Chris Glenn, Director of Engineering, FMH Conveyors, LLC, Jonesboro, AK

Elected to the Board of Directors were:

• Andy Blanchard, CEO, Syntron Material Handling, LLC, Saltillo, MS

• Michael Hoehn, President, Automatic Systems, Inc., Kansas City, MO

• David Peacock, President, Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc., Jonesboro, AK

• Tom Robertson, President, Intellitrak, Inc., Fairfield, OH

• Mike Shea, V. President-Global Product Management, ABB Motors and Mechanical, Greenville,
SC

Current Board members are:

• Rich Kosik, President, Itoh Denki USA, Inc., Wilkes-Barre, PA

• Bill Mecke, President, KWS Manufacturing Company, Burleson, TX

• Tamara Thimmel, President, Bryant Products, Ixonia, WI

• Dave Zaleski, Director, Dematic, Grand Rapids, MI


