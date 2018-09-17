North Texas WERCouncil’s annual convention set

The North Texas WERCouncil's 17th Annual Warehousing Resource Convention will be held on Thursday, October 25th in Grapevine, TX.

According to Norm Saenz, Chair of the North Texas WERCouncil and Managing Director at St. Onge Company, it’s “The Best Little Warehouse Show in Texas.”

Why? Because this one-day regional convention features networking, educational sessions and exhibitors similar to those of the WERC Annual Conference - but with a localized focus.

Held at the Grapevine Convention Center, the event annually draws more than 200 warehousing and logistics professionals from companies large and small in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Sit in on your choice of 14 different practitioner-focused educational sessions, connect with attendees, and tour 40-plus exhibits of the latest equipment, technologies, software and solutions.

For more information about registration: https://werc.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1106835&group

