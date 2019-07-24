MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

North Texas WERCouncil’s annual convention set

The North Texas WERCouncil is hosting their 18th Annual Warehousing Resource Convention on Oct 24th in Grapevine, Texas.

By

Latest Material Handling News

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Automotive works on its mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Warehousing Answered: From Transaction to Value Added
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
More Automation

The North Texas WERCouncil is hosting their 18th Annual Warehousing Resource Convention on Oct 24th in Grapevine, Texas. According to Norm Saenz, chair of the North Texas WERCouncil and managing director at St. Onge Company, it’s the “Best Little Warehousing Show in Texas,” and it attracts major companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, by hosting more than 40 exhibitors showcasing the latest storage, handling, technology and robotics in today’s marketplace.

This one-day regional convention features networking, educational sessions and exhibitors similar to those of the WERC Annual Conference - but with a localized focus. In addition, the convention, which typically attracts more than 200 attendees, offers three educational tracks, with multiple options to get up to speed and educated on the latest solutions.

The event is $25 to attend for most and registration is on-line, on the WERC.org events page (https://werc.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1201895&group=208814). Register before the early registration ends and if you have any questions please contact Norm Saenz – [email protected] – Chapter President.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Education
Automation
WERC
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Automotive works on its mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Warehousing Answered: From Transaction to Value Added
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
OPEX demonstrates warehouse automation solutions and expertise
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources