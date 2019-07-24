North Texas WERCouncil’s annual convention set

The North Texas WERCouncil is hosting their 18th Annual Warehousing Resource Convention on Oct 24th in Grapevine, Texas. According to Norm Saenz, chair of the North Texas WERCouncil and managing director at St. Onge Company, it’s the “Best Little Warehousing Show in Texas,” and it attracts major companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, by hosting more than 40 exhibitors showcasing the latest storage, handling, technology and robotics in today’s marketplace.

This one-day regional convention features networking, educational sessions and exhibitors similar to those of the WERC Annual Conference - but with a localized focus. In addition, the convention, which typically attracts more than 200 attendees, offers three educational tracks, with multiple options to get up to speed and educated on the latest solutions.

The event is $25 to attend for most and registration is on-line, on the WERC.org events page (https://werc.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1201895&group=208814). Register before the early registration ends and if you have any questions please contact Norm Saenz – [email protected] – Chapter President.



