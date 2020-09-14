MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

NorthShore Care Supply optimizes processes with AMRs and carts

Autonomous mobile robots bring a new level of productivity to the handling of bulky cartons.

By

NorthShore’s unique order and product profiles required an equally unique solution. In this case, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) transport carts large enough to handle full carton picks.

You can read the full feature article on NorthShore Care Supply AMRs

Receiving

About half of incoming product is received on pallets (1) from U.S. manufacturers. The other half is floor loaded in containers (2) shipped from Europe and Asia. At receiving, palletized product is unloaded by lift trucks. Cartons are manually unloaded onto telescoping conveyor and palletized in the receiving area. In both instances, the warehouse management system (WMS) generates license plate bar code labels for directed putaway.

Putaway

Most newly received product will be stored in double deep pallet rack in the reserve storage area (3). Lift truck operators on standup reach trucks are system directed to a storage location. The pallet location and pallet are scanned to confirm putaway.

Replenishment

NorthShore Care Supply’s pick module features floor-mounted pallet flow rack (4), especially for fast-moving A and B items (5), as well as some shelving and case flow rack in the sample storage area (6). As order selectors fulfill orders they also create a list of items that need to be replenished. When an associate notifies the warehouse management system (WMS) that they are available for a replenishment task, the system directs them to a retrieval location and then to a putaway location.

Picking

Orders are dropped from the warehouse management system to the warehouse control system, which creates tasks for the autonomous mobile robots. The WCS groups orders by travel time and pick density and dispatches the robots. An available robot picks up a cart and travels toward its first pick location; at the same time, the voice system directs the nearest available order selector to the pick location. The order selector picks a carton to one of the pick locations and validates the pick with a ring scanner. Once all of the picks in an area are complete, the robot indexes to the next location. On light days, the order selector may walk with the robot. On busy days, order selectors will remain in their area.

Free samples are central to NorthShore Care Supply’s marketing program. Once the picks from the pick modules are complete, the robot travels to an area where sample products are stored to complete the orders on the cart.

Pack and ship

The packing area (7) is located near the shipping dock (8), which is serviced by motor-driven roller conveyor and extendable conveyor, which reaches into outbound parcel trailers. The area also features an overhead trash conveyor. Once all of the picks for a group of orders is complete, the WCS looks at which pack stations only have one cart and directs the robot to that location. The idea is to balance the workload at the pack stations. The WMS uses cartonization to execute the packing process. Labels are printed and applied to the cartons, which are then pushed onto the takeaway conveyor (9). The cartons pass through a scan and weigh station. Cartons that are out of tolerance are diverted to an inspection station and then to an automatic print-and-apply station. Cartons that pass the weight and scan audit are conveyed to shipping and diverted to the right dock door based on the parcel carrier.

System suppliers


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Technology
Software
AMR
Carts
Robotics
System Report
Toyota Material Handling
Zebra
   All topics

Software News & Resources

Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Software helps robots play nice
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources