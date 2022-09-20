MMH    Topics     News    Blogs    ASCM Connect

“Nothing happens until something moves.”

General Stephen Lyons described new government initiatives designed to keep assets in motion at ASCM Connect

By

Latest Material Handling News

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More News

“Nothing happens until something moves.”

That observation from Einstein, one pretty smart fellow, was the opening line in a keynote address from General Stephen Lyons at ASCM Connect on Monday. The former Commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, Lyons was tapped 3 months ago to be the United States Department of Transportation Special Port and Supply Chain Envoy. His job, essentially, is to figure out what’s preventing product from moving once it hits the U.S. ports and begins its journey from Long Beach, Los Angeles, Savannah, New Jersey and elsewhere to the next destination or destinations.   

That quote perhaps sums up the enormity of the task in front of Lyons, as well as the broader supply chain task force put in place by the Biden administration. Afterall, about the time he took the job, not much was moving and hence not much was happening in the transportation sector, especially as regards the ports.

In his address, and the press conference that followed, Lyons covered a lot of ground. There were questions about the recently averted rail strike and the two holdout unions (he is optimistic that the agreement will be ratified by all of the parties); and proposed dwell fees for the East Coast (they are not being enacted by the White House, and in any event, he believes they won’t be enacted because they don’t incentivize the right actions); and the challenges facing American exporters, especially of agricultural products, to get containers to ship their products (Lyons noted the enormity of product that is imported in the U.S. and the fact that for the shipping lines, it’s more profitable to import than to export; hence, that’s their focus).

However, the bulk of Lyons time, and the work he is most involved in, relates back to making something move so something happens. He described his job, and that of the federal government in supply chain, as “alleviating congestion, reducing costs and restoring confidence.” He views his job as “centered on fluidity, conveyances must keep moving.” As an envoy to the ports and maritime industry, he said the starting point in that effort is the terminals because “that’s where the congestion occurs.”

It is an enormous issue, given the amount of product both imported and exported. As Lyons noted, short-term fixes are difficult because while we need more assets, we can’t simply build more terminals, chassis and trailers overnight or mint a new army of truck drivers, warehouse workers and rail engineers. What’s more, addressing the issue at one node may simply move the problem to the next: It’s great to unload more inventory at the ports, and get ships out of the harbor, but nothing is happening and nothing much is moving if there are no chassis or room at warehouses when the containers arrive.

What we can do is get more data and more transparency about where are the blockages in the supply chain. A major initiative he touched on is Freight Logistics Optimization Works, or FLOW, which is a first of its kind data sharing initiative designed to speed up delivery times and reduce consumer costs.

FLOW is presently in the pilot stage, which includes “eighteen initial participants that represent diverse perspectives across the supply chain, including private businesses, warehousing, and logistics companies, ports, and more,” according to an administration fact sheet. The pilot participants will develop a proof-of-concept exchange, led by the Department of Transportation, with a goal of producing a proof-of-concept freight information exchange in the coming months.

“The lack of digital infrastructure and transparency makes our supply chains brittle and unable to adapt when faced with a shock,” the fact sheet notes. “The goods movement chain is almost entirely privately operated and spans shipping lines, ports, terminal operators, truckers, railroads, warehouses, and cargo owners such as retailers. These different actors have made great strides in digitizing their own internal operations, but they do not always exchange information with each other. This lack of information exchange can cause delays as cargo moves from one part of the supply chain to another, driving up costs and increasing goods movement fragility.”

If successful, the exchange will provide more transparency into how and where product is moving and also dwelling. Information will be anonymous, but insights and reports will be public.

Lyons said that the results of the pilot to date have been encouraging and that he is optimistic that more stakeholders will join the initiative in the coming months. “The level of commitment is good,” he said, but added, “there is no one fix in the supply chain.”


Article Topics

Blogs
ASCM Connect
Biden Administration
FLOW
General Stephen Lyons
Maritime
Supply Chain Management
   All topics

ASCM Connect News & Resources

“Nothing happens until something moves.”
The Rebound Podcast : The Great Supply Chain Disruption

Latest in Materials Handling

ProMat 2023 – automation at a cross-roads
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources