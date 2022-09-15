MMH    Topics     News    Department of Commerce

NRF and Commerce data points to retail sales growth in August

By

Latest Material Handling News

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More News

United States retail sales saw sequential and annual gains in August, according to data issued today by the United States Department of Commerce and the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Commerce reported that August retail sales—at $683.3 billion—rose 0.3% compared to July, while posting a 9.1% annual increase, amid ongoing 40-year highs for inflation. And total retail sales, June through August, saw a 9.3% annual gain.

Retail trade sales rose 0.2% from July to August and were up 8.9% annually, and gasoline stations sales headed up 29.3% for the same period. Non-store retailers, which includes e-commerce sales, posted an 11.2% annual gain. 

NRF said that in its calculation of retail sales, which excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations, and restaurants, to focus on core retail, pointed to August retail sales increasing 0.1% over July and up 8% on an unadjusted basis annually.  NRF also noted that its numbers rose 7.3% on an unadjusted basis on a three-month moving average through August, with retail sales up 7.5% annually through the eight months of 2022, leaving its 2022 estimate of 6%-to-8% annual growth intact.

“Household spending remains steady even as costs continue to rise,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said in a statement. “Consumers continuing to spend more each month points to the benefits of strong job and wage growth and their use of pandemic savings to help handle persistent elevated prices. Consumers are showing their toughness, but they have limited options and cannot continue if prices do not begin to soften. This retail sales report comes amid mixed signals from the broader economy that show the headwinds against the consumer are strengthening.”

NRF pointed to gains for all the retail segments it tracks except one, electronics sales, which fell 0.1% compared to July on a seasonally adjusted basis and also down 5.2% unadjusted annually.

August retail sales gains were seen for the following sectors by NRF:
-Building materials and garden supply stores were up 1.1% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 13.4% unadjusted year over year;
-Online and other non-store sales were down 0.7% month over month seasonally adjusted but up 12.3% unadjusted year over year;
-Grocery and beverage stores were up 0.5% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 8% unadjusted year over year;
-Sporting goods stores were up 0.5% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 7.1% unadjusted year over year;
-Clothing and clothing accessory stores were up 0.4% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 3.7% unadjusted year over year;
-Health and personal care stores were down 0.6% month over month seasonally adjusted but up 3.7% unadjusted year over year;
-General merchandise stores were up 0.5% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 3.2% unadjusted year over year; and
-Furniture and home furnishings stores were down 1.3% month over month seasonally adjusted but up 0.1% unadjusted year over year


Article Topics

News
Department of Commerce
NRF
Retail sales
   All topics

Department of Commerce News & Resources

January retail sales data is strong to begin 2023
December retail sales are mixed to end 2022, notes Commerce and NRF
NRF and Commerce data points to retail sales growth in August
March retail sales post gains, despite inflation, according to Commerce and NRF data
October retail sales see strong gains, U.S. Dept. of Commerce and NRF figures show
July retail sales are mixed, according to Commerce and NRF
Buoyed by solid economic momentum, March retail sales are solid, reports Commerce and NRF
More Department of Commerce

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources