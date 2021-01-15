MMH    Topics 

NTT DATA Business Solutions acquires SAP consultancy My Supply Chain Group (MSCG)

MSCG' services focus includes implementation of SAP Extended Warehouse Management

SAP service partner itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions has announced the acquisition of U.S.-based SAP consulting company My Supply Chain Group, LLC (MSCG), based in Birmingham, Alabama. With this acquisition, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of the world’s most successful SAP service companies, is not only expanding its presence in the USA, but also extending its service portfolio with essential supply chain planning and execution capabilities, the company stated.

MSCG specializes in supply chain process re-engineering and application implementation services utilizing SAP Extended Warehouse Management, Integrated Business Planning/Advanced Planning and Optimization, and Transportation Management and is focused exclusively on SAP Solutions.

“With the acquisition of MSCG, we are expanding in a highly strategic market segment in the USA, one of our most important markets,” reports Norbert Rotter, CEO itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions. “The USA supply chain market is at a turning point, as SME companies in particular are beginning to digitally transform and optimize their supply chains. In this context, MSCG represents an ideal partner for us.”

According to Gartner, the global market for supply chain management amounted to $14 billion in 2018 and was set to grow to $19 billion by 2021. It is also expected that 65 percent of goods movements in automated warehouses will be controlled by robots by 2023. In terms of sectors, MSCG has focus in manufacturing, consumer goods, oil and gas, mill products and the life science industries.

“Many analysts state five years of digital transformation have taken place in the last several months. No area of business has been more affected by this trend than companies’ supply chains,” states Steve Niesman, itelligence Americas President and Region Head. “Therefore, we are incredibly excited to welcome MSCG into the itelligence/NTT DATA family to help our collective customers stay relevant and thrive as the pace of supply chain planning and execution continues to accelerate.”

In the USA, MSCG is a recognized market leader for SAP Extended Warehouse Management and Integrated Business Planning. The cloud solution SAP Integrated Business Planning already has a strong market position in the USA and offers great potential for supporting customers on their digitalization journey.

The acquisition of MSCG complements the partnership in the area of global logistics control that NTT has recently entered into with SAP. The two partners are setting out to jointly develop closely integrated solutions for the Intelligent Enterprise. As SAP’s strategic partner, NTT will deliver cloud solutions, infrastructure management services and business consulting at a global level. itelligence is a subsidiary of NTT/NTT DATA.

“We are delighted to expand our SAP Supply Chain capabilities in the USA market through the acquisition of MSCG,” emphasizes Eric Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NTT DATA Services. “We consider logistics and supply chain as a strong growth market. In addition, NTT DATA has outstanding expertise in Digital, Vertical and Cloud solutions. The combination of MSCG and our One NTT DATA SAP team offers enormous competitive benefits to customers, particularly those in our commercial and manufacturing verticals, and fits perfectly into our global and local strategies.”


