Numina Group and Waypoint Robotics team on order fulfillment solution

At a joint press conference at Waypoint Robotics’ booth (Booth 9600), executives with Way-point and Numina detailed how they teamed up to create an automated batch order picking solution based on Waypoint’s autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and Numina’s voice-directed picking and Real-time Distribution Software (RDS) solution.

The RDS software’s Batch Bot Voice Picking Application integrates with Waypoint’s Vector AMR and “Kingpin” attachment module to enable an efficient zone batch-picking application that combines mobile robots with voice. The robots autonomously perform the needed materials transport, while the RDS software coordinates the Way-point AMRs and order picking activity to eliminate wasted operator walk time and fatigue caused by manually pushing carts with up to 600 pounds of products, explained Numina Group CEO Dan Hanrahan.

With this integrated solution, said Hanrahan, already in use at use at customer site that does direct-to-consumer fulfillment of medical supplies, “we can move people and robots simultaneously to handle what the order picking requires.”

Numina researched different AMR vendors before partnering with Waypoint on the solution. Numina liked the fact that Waypoint’s AMRs had the flexibility to handle different types of loads with one module and have fully autonomous navigation.

“Waypoint’s Kingpin is the first of its kind dual-use module that enables Vector and MAV3K AMRs to automatically load and unload payloads as well as hitch and transport carts of all sizes,” said Waypoint Robotics CEO Jason Walker. “Now you don’t have to dedicate a robot for one task or another, with Kingpin you can do both. This combined with Numina Group’s RDS order fulfillment automation suite creates a powerful but easy-to-use solution to improve worker productivity and safety by reducing the heavy lifting.”

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia's World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




