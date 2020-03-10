MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

Numina Group and Waypoint Robotics team on order fulfillment solution

At a joint press conference at Waypoint Robotics’ booth (Booth 9600), executives with Way-point and Numina detailed how they teamed up to create an automated batch order picking solution based on Waypoint’s autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and Numina’s voice-directed picking and Real-time Distribution Software (RDS) solution.

By

At a joint press conference at Waypoint Robotics’ booth (Booth 9600), executives with Way-point and Numina detailed how they teamed up to create an automated batch order picking solution based on Waypoint’s autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and Numina’s voice-directed picking and Real-time Distribution Software (RDS) solution.

The RDS software’s Batch Bot Voice Picking Application integrates with Waypoint’s Vector AMR and “Kingpin” attachment module to enable an efficient zone batch-picking application that combines mobile robots with voice. The robots autonomously perform the needed materials transport, while the RDS software coordinates the Way-point AMRs and order picking activity to eliminate wasted operator walk time and fatigue caused by manually pushing carts with up to 600 pounds of products, explained Numina Group CEO Dan Hanrahan.

With this integrated solution, said Hanrahan, already in use at use at customer site that does direct-to-consumer fulfillment of medical supplies, “we can move people and robots simultaneously to handle what the order picking requires.”

Numina researched different AMR vendors before partnering with Waypoint on the solution. Numina liked the fact that Waypoint’s AMRs had the flexibility to handle different types of loads with one module and have fully autonomous navigation.

“Waypoint’s Kingpin is the first of its kind dual-use module that enables Vector and MAV3K AMRs to automatically load and unload payloads as well as hitch and transport carts of all sizes,” said Waypoint Robotics CEO Jason Walker. “Now you don’t have to dedicate a robot for one task or another, with Kingpin you can do both. This combined with Numina Group’s RDS order fulfillment automation suite creates a powerful but easy-to-use solution to improve worker productivity and safety by reducing the heavy lifting.”

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Software
Events
MODEX
Automation
MODEX
Numina
Robotics
Supply Chain Software
Waypoint Robotics
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
North American robot orders soften after record 2022
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources