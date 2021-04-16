Numina Group Introduces RDS Batchbot to synchronize warehouse operations

Numina Group has introduced RDS Batchbot, a warehouse software application that fully synchronizes people and AMRs’ work tasks across the entire pick, pack and ship operation. This process allows small to mid-sized operations to achieve a justifiable ROI on their autonomous mobile robot (AMR) investments.

The new “Direct Me” operating mode manages the AMRs, pickers’ movements, and picking duties as a single application. The “Direct Me” module seamlessly integrates order release, order and batch cart cubing, and real-time pick by voice, along with the movement of the pickers and AMRs from order start, pick-up and zone transport.

Numina’s warehouse execution and control software application, Real-Time Distribution System, manages the robots and voice-directs the pickers’ work tasks and movements. “By optimizing the order release and all work tasks,” said Dan Hanrahan, CEO of the Numina Group, “picking productivity has exceeded 250 lines per person and reduced more than 50% of wasted walk time and manual cart pushing across the pick and pack processes.”



