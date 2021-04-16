MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Numina Group Introduces RDS Batchbot to synchronize warehouse operations

Numina Group has introduced RDS Batchbot, a warehouse software application that fully synchronizes people and AMRs’ work tasks across the entire pick, pack and ship operation.

By

Numina Group has introduced RDS Batchbot, a warehouse software application that fully synchronizes people and AMRs’ work tasks across the entire pick, pack and ship operation. This process allows small to mid-sized operations to achieve a justifiable ROI on their autonomous mobile robot (AMR) investments.

The new “Direct Me” operating mode manages the AMRs, pickers’ movements, and picking duties as a single application. The “Direct Me” module seamlessly integrates order release, order and batch cart cubing, and real-time pick by voice, along with the movement of the pickers and AMRs from order start, pick-up and zone transport.

Numina’s warehouse execution and control software application, Real-Time Distribution System, manages the robots and voice-directs the pickers’ work tasks and movements. “By optimizing the order release and all work tasks,” said Dan Hanrahan, CEO of the Numina Group, “picking productivity has exceeded 250 lines per person and reduced more than 50% of wasted walk time and manual cart pushing across the pick and pack processes.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Software
Equipment
AGVs
Events
ProMat
Automation
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Numina
ProMat
Supply Chain Software
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Intralogistics Robotics study 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources