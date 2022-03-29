Numina Group presents Victory Voice

At a press conference on Tuesday, Numina Group (Booth B1813) introduced Victory Voice, a solution developed to create a fully voice-enabled automated warehouse that boosts pick, pack and ship operations.

As pick-by-voice technology, Victory Voice software guides operators with voice-enabled product location, along with visual images on their wearable computers, using colored graphical displays. Additionally, it helps companies increase customer satisfaction and accuracy, while reducing order fulfillment time.

By deploying Real-time Distribution Software on wearable, mobile Wi-Fi computers, which are worn by warehouse employees, companies can enforce step-by-step validation throughout their pick, pack and ship processes. Employee productivity rises by 30% to 50% (or even more sometimes), while order fulfillment accuracy increases to up to 99.8%.

Able to be deployed on premise or in the Cloud, the technology provides operators a quick ROI as well: 9 months in some cases.

“The goal is to simplify the picking process,” said Dan Hanrahan, founder and CEO of Numina Group. “By combining voice and visual messages into a simple solution, operators can hear, see and confirm picking and other warehouse work tasks more accurately, quickly and simply.”



