Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs awards $56,000 in manufacturing scholarships

Thirty-six students enrolled in programs that lead to careers in manufacturing received scholarships toward their post-secondary studies from Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT), The Foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International (FMA).

For the fall 2019 semester, NBT awarded scholarships valued between $1,500 and $2,500 to the following students:

Alexa Adam, Borden, Ind., precision machining technology at Vincennes University

Michael Aja, Williamsport, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Hector Anguiano, Berwyn, Ill., mechatronics at Triton College

Tyler Bandle, Slatington, Pa., automated manufacturing technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Erin Beaver, Winfield, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Evan Bratina, Rockford, Ill., mechanical engineering at University of Illinois at Chicago

Adam Brock, Hoffman Estates, Ill., advanced welding certificate at Harper Community College

David Caldwell, Milnor, N.D., precision machining technology at North Dakota College of Science

Jose Camargo, Elgin, Ill., computer integrated manufacturing at Elgin Community College

Maria Cantin, Livonia, Mich., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Jeremy Carlson, Russell, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Nathanael Chu*, Lantana, Texas, mechanical engineering at University of Texas at Austin

Dylan Coomer, Waubeka, Wis., tool and die technologies at Moraine Park Technical College

Caleb Cutts**, Hattiesburg, Miss., mechanical engineering at Auburn University

Joseph DeWolfe, Albany, Ore., machine tool technology at Linn-Benton Community College

Jerrett Euans, Calmar, Iowa, CNC machining and tool-making technology at Hawkeye Community College

Ryan Henderson, State College, Pa., additive manufacturing and design at Penn State

Bethany Huff, Oxford, Kan., welding at North Central Kansas Tech

Rosalynn Kowal, Indianapolis, Ind., precision machining technology and advanced CNC programming at Vincennes University

Simon Mangold, Alameda, Calif., welding technology at Chabot College

James McCann, Doylestown, Pa., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Adam Melcher, South Lyon, Mich., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Abigail Meredick, Danville, Pa., industrial design at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Matthew Pape, Palmyra, Mich., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Nicole Pomeroy**, Michigan City, Ind., mechanical engineering at Valparaiso University

John Provenza, Jr., Marysville, Pa., automated manufacturing technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Samuel Rhoades, Greenville, Ohio, combination structural and pipe welding programs at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology

Robert Staudigel, East Northport, N.Y., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Luke Stolarski, Ypsilanti, Mich., welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

Sierra Strandberg, Mount Prospect, Ill., industrial technology and management at Illinois Institute of Technology

Nicole Tepley, Guilford, Conn., industrial and systems engineering at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Amanda Thompson, Yakima, Wash., precision machining and manufacturing at Perry Technical Institute

Mickenna Turner, Sutter, Calif., mechanical engineering at University of Nevada, Reno

Rafal Waszkiewicz, Shelton, Conn., manufacturing operations at Kennesaw State University

Cody Wolkersdorfer, Veneta, Ore., machine tool technology at Linn-Benton Community College

Mark Wollander, Eugene, Ore., machine tool technology at Linn-Benton Community College

*U.K. Gupta Family Endowed Scholarship Recipient

**John Grossheim Memorial (OPC) Scholarship Recipient

“We are pleased to award scholarships to these deserving students and are happy to assist them in reaching their academic goals,” said Edward Youdell, president of Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs. “They recognize that skilled manufacturing careers can be rewarding financially and fulfilling personally. The knowledge and skills they obtain will help them be more competitive in the current job market.

“The most difficult jobs to fill today are those in the skilled trades and engineering,” added Youdell. “With majors in machine tool technology, structural and pipe welding, sheet metal fabrication, mechanical engineering, and precision machining technology, these students will be prepared for the skilled labor openings that American manufacturers must fill.”

Eligible applicants are required to be full-time students meeting a specified minimum GPA and enrolled in a manufacturing-related course of study, engineering curriculum, or a trade or technical program leading to a career in manufacturing. Students are responsible for submitting academic records and a manufacturing-related program description with each application.

In addition to the scholarship, each winner also received, from NBT’s industry partner SolidWorks Corporation, a 365-day license to its Student Design Kit CAD software package. The Student Design Kit is an easy-to-learn, Windows-based 3D CAD application that gives students the ability to create “real-life” 3D designs they can easily manipulate.

Since 1990, FMA’s Foundation, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, has awarded nearly 500 scholarships valued at over $1 million to students enrolled in courses of study that will lead to careers in manufacturing. Scholarships are awarded twice each year for the fall and spring semesters. The application for spring awards is open from July 1-Sept. 30 and Jan. 1-March 31 for fall awards. For more information, visit nutsandboltsfoundation.org/Scholarships.



