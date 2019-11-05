MMH    Topics 

October non-manufacturing output trends up, reports ISM

By

Latest Material Handling News

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More News

Non-manufacturing activity showed solid momentum in October, according to the most recent edition of the Non-Manufacturing Report on Business, which was issued today by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

The index ISM uses to measure non-manufacturing growth—known as the NMI—was 54.7 in October (a reading of 50 or higher indicates growth is occurring), which marked a 2.1% gain over September. The NMI headed up for the 117th consecutive month, and the October NMI is 1.6% below the 12-month average of 56.3.

ISM reported that 13 non-manufacturing sectors reported growth in October, including: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Utilities; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Transportation & Warehousing; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Management of Companies & Support Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Accommodation & Food Services; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Construction; Finance & Insurance; Public Administration; and Information. The five industries reporting a decrease are: Educational Services; Other Services; Retail Trade; Wholesale Trade; and Mining.

The majority of the report’s key metrics, including the PMI, saw gains in October, including:
-business activity/production was up 1.8% to 57, growing for the 123rd month in a row;
-new orders rose 1.9% to 55.6 also up for the 123rd month in a row;
-employment saw a 3.3% gain to 53.7, growing for the 68th consecutive month;
-supplier deliveries slowed at a faster rate, from 51 in September to 52.5 in October (a reading above 50 indicates contraction);
-prices slipped 3.4% to 56.6, slowing for the 29th consecutive month; and
-inventories were down 2.5% to 50.5, rising for the third consecutive month

Themes in the report submitted by ISM member respondents focused on various topics, including business conditions, labor availability, tariffs, and the economy.

An accommodation & food Services respondent noted that the labor shortage remains a major factor in the increased cost of logistics, and a wholesale trade respondent said that business is still lower than this time last year due to tariff issues and a soft market.

In an interview, Tony Nieves, chair of the ISM’s Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said that October’s bounce back off of a September decline helps to quell premature talk about a possible recession.

“It was a bit of a cooling off and below expectations in September, coming off of such a strong August, which led to some concerns, but it is only one month,” he said. “The fourth quarter is always good for non-manufacturing, and I felt pretty confident things would improve in October, and I am glad it did meet expectations. It is in line with what we are seeing, with consumers driving the economy right now and low unemployment.”

The employment outlook, he said, cannot get any better than where things currently stand, for the most part, as there is a shortage of workers available, which had been an anchor on employment growth, in that the resources were not there to begin with.

Comparing non-manufacturing and manufacturing, Nieves said the latter is clearly “bearing the brunt” of the trade war, noting that it needed to be addressed and that with a strong economy intact, this remains a good time to address it.

With the fourth quarter underway, Nieves said there is a clear build up through the supply chain as the holiday season approaches, which was anticipated heading into the fourth quarter, coupled with increased spending by companies between now and year-end, because they operate on a calendar year period and not a fiscal year.

In terms of what non-manufacturing sector is the biggest contributor to GDP, Nieves pointed to real estate rental and leasing more so than housing starts, followed by professional, scientific & technical services, agriculture, utilities, transportation and warehousing. These segments, in addition to the other non-manufacturing services showing growth, are what are driving the economy right now, on the non-manufacturing side, according to Nieves.   

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2019, Nieves said it remains hard to pinpoint a specific growth level over that time, for non-manufacturing.

“It is hard to say, because we don’t know what may happen or come out or be undermining to the economy,” he said. “A geopolitical situation could pop up, but I would like to see the NMI go up a point or two, but we will have to see. I had a feeling October would grow, as there was such a strong pull back on September…so considering where everything was, it could only go up. For now, the worst-case scenario is that things could go sideways. That is not going to be a bad thing, as it is still growth month-to-month. We are seeing some progress made on the trade front, there should be a bit of an uptick, so that is going to be a contributor. There won’t be a hike in Fed funds until inflation accelerates…we are seeing little or no inflation right now.”  


Article Topics

News
ISM
NMI
Non-manufacturing
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources