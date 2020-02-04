MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Inventory & Picking

Okamura partners with RightHand Robotics

RHR’s autonomous piece-picking solution, RightPick2, will be integrated with Okamura’s logistics solutions, such as AutoStore, beginning in February 2020.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Brightpick showcases new autopicker
Swisslog introduces next-generation CarryPick goods-to-person solution
MHI honors Raymond and Durham for 100 years in industry
More Inventory & Picking

Okamura Corporation, Japan’s leading provider of high quality products and services for offices, education, commercial facilities and distribution centers, and RightHand Robotics (RHR), a leader in providing autonomous robotic picking solutions, announced a partnership to further automate warehouse operations. RHR’s autonomous piece-picking solution, RightPick2, will be integrated with Okamura’s logistics solutions, such as AutoStore, beginning in February 2020.

RHR and Okamura’s solution will be exhibited for the first time in Japan at the Logis-Tech Tokyo 2020 Innovation Expo being held at Tokyo Big Sight on February 19-21, 2020 in booth 1A-37.

With the demand for e-commerce and product assortment rapidly increasing, the need for piece-picking solutions has grown significantly. Additionally, labor shortages in the logistics industry, including securing employees for mundane tasks such as picking, has become a challenge for warehouse managers.

Okamura’s material handling systems are designed to achieve safer, faster, easier and more precise operations. Its business is not only to streamline logistics, but also to research, develop and provide new material handling systems to meet the diverse needs of customers. With the integration of RightPick2, operator workloads and errors will decrease and warehouse efficiency and productivity will improve.

RightPick2 handles the core task of picking and placing individual items as part of a wide range of warehouse workflows and processes. It works collaboratively with logistics facility employees and existing manual or automated systems, providing businesses with a vital productivity boost as part of a lean and highly efficient material handling process. The solution combines an intelligent gripper, advanced computer vision, control software and machine learning to provide reliable automation to customers.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Inventory & Picking
Technology
Automation
Automation
Okamura
RightHand Robotics
   All topics

Inventory & Picking News & Resources

Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Brightpick showcases new autopicker
Swisslog introduces next-generation CarryPick goods-to-person solution
MHI honors Raymond and Durham for 100 years in industry
Swedish online pharmacy Apotea integrates piece-picking solution with AutoStore
Radial stays ahead of the automation curve
More Inventory & Picking

Latest in Materials Handling

Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources