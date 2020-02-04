Okamura partners with RightHand Robotics

Okamura Corporation, Japan’s leading provider of high quality products and services for offices, education, commercial facilities and distribution centers, and RightHand Robotics (RHR), a leader in providing autonomous robotic picking solutions, announced a partnership to further automate warehouse operations. RHR’s autonomous piece-picking solution, RightPick2, will be integrated with Okamura’s logistics solutions, such as AutoStore, beginning in February 2020.

RHR and Okamura’s solution will be exhibited for the first time in Japan at the Logis-Tech Tokyo 2020 Innovation Expo being held at Tokyo Big Sight on February 19-21, 2020 in booth 1A-37.

With the demand for e-commerce and product assortment rapidly increasing, the need for piece-picking solutions has grown significantly. Additionally, labor shortages in the logistics industry, including securing employees for mundane tasks such as picking, has become a challenge for warehouse managers.

Okamura’s material handling systems are designed to achieve safer, faster, easier and more precise operations. Its business is not only to streamline logistics, but also to research, develop and provide new material handling systems to meet the diverse needs of customers. With the integration of RightPick2, operator workloads and errors will decrease and warehouse efficiency and productivity will improve.

RightPick2 handles the core task of picking and placing individual items as part of a wide range of warehouse workflows and processes. It works collaboratively with logistics facility employees and existing manual or automated systems, providing businesses with a vital productivity boost as part of a lean and highly efficient material handling process. The solution combines an intelligent gripper, advanced computer vision, control software and machine learning to provide reliable automation to customers.



