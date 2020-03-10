MMH    Topics     Equipment    Conveyors & Sortation

Omnia showcases omni-wheel conveyor transfer solutions at Modex 2020

Omni-wheel manufacturer Omnia (Booth 9529) will be showcasing its cutting-edge new omnidirectional transfer table at Modex 2020.

Omni-wheel manufacturer Omnia (Booth 9529) will be showcasing its cutting-edge new omnidirectional transfer table at Modex 2020.

Using their widely renowned, unique omni-wheel design, the company has created a range of applications for the conveyor transfer market, designed to improve productivity and reliability. Using the Omnia omni-wheel in conveyor transfers has many benefits over traditional rollers and ball transfer systems. The OMNIA omni-wheels offer full 360° maneuverability both as a manual and powered transfer table. They are made from engineer grade polymers providing unrivaled durability and prolonged lifespan - critical for maintaining and increasing productivity levels in the manufacturing industry.

They feature: Product direction/diversion through any angle across 180 degrees with a simple motor speed change; quick and easy to install; designed to be interchangeable with existing conveyor systems; reduced energy consumption/low voltage operation; low maintenance and manual intervention to increase productivity; and maximum transfer rate of 30 parcels per minute (30kg at 100% drive rate).

Another advantage of Omnia’s conveyor systems is scalability. Due to the modular nature of the units, transfer tables can be built to any size, length and width. Scalability also applies to load capacity. Due to the robust nature of the OMNIA omni-wheel, the company’s conveyor tables are able to withstand and move much heavier loads than conventional conveyor systems.

Omnia operations and engineering manager Jochen Werner commented on the tables’ performance: “We’re really excited about the potential of these conveyor tables. We are constantly being asked by manufacturing companies for solutions to improve productivity. By using the capability of our omni-wheels, we have created a unique solution which does not only have superb functionality, but also easy to implement, have low maintenance and will therefore significantly improve production levels for our customers.”

Omnia, a brand of Rotacaster Pty Ltd, has been creating products since the launch of its Rotacaster omni-wheel in 2005. Other products include the Rotatruck, a self supporting, manual handling hand truck, whose ergonomic design has been proven to require 78% less effort in stepping up kerbs; reducing the potential for injury from heavy loads, improving safety and productivity.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


