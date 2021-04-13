Open Sky Group demonstrates WMS and LMS plus new streamlined billing

Open Sky Group is demonstrating Blue Yonder’s warehouse and labor management solutions as well as the newest version of its Enhanced Client Billing application.

ProMatDX attendees will see how Blue Yonder’s warehouse management system (WMS) helps companies cut fulfillment cost, increase throughput and speed dock-to-stock times. They’ll also learn how Blue Yonder’s labor management system (LMS) helps increase visibility and facilitate coaching for supervisors, as well as maximize productivity and employee retention.

“Blue Yonder’s warehouse and labor management solutions have earned industry acclaim for good reason,” said Darcy Reeves, VP of marketing for Open Sky Group. “Those solutions, combined with Open Sky Group expertise and implementation approach, help optimize supply chain operations, lowering risk and cost, while increasing agility, ROI and customer satisfaction.”

As a bonus, attendees get an inside view of Open Sky Group’s Enhanced Client Billing for Third Party Logistics, which integrates with any WMS.



