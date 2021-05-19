MMH    Topics     News

Open Sky Group named a leader in WMS system integration market analysis

ARC Advisory Group report ranks company as the leading system integrator for Blue Yonder WMS implementations

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, was recently listed among industry leaders in ARC Advisory Group’s latest WMS System Integration & Consulting Services Global Market 2020-2025 Analysis Report.

The report includes market shares and a five-year forecast based on 2020 benchmarks segmenting WMS integrators and consultants by region, industry, and customer tier. Open Sky Group was ranked as the leading systems integrator for Blue Yonder warehouse management solution implementations, as well as being among the 10 largest warehouse management system integrators in a very fragmented market.

“The WMS System Integration Global Market Analysis is a strategic resource with insight into markets, forecasts, growth potential, challenges, successful strategies and profiles of leading providers,” said Steve Banker, VP of supply chain services, ARC Advisory Group. “Open Sky Group’s client base and project work put them in line with many larger consultancies in the space.”

“The top ranking in ARC’s report is especially gratifying to us as we celebrate our 15th year serving the supply chain industry in 2021,” said Chad Kramlich, chief revenue officer for Open Sky Group. “The fact that we are able to post the continued performance we do is an added testament to the quality and dedication of our people, who go above and beyond to deliver sterling customer service.”

Blue Yonder’s supply chain solutions support end-to-end visibility and orchestration of assets for superior planning, execution, and omnichannel commerce in a variety of industries.

“We are proud to count Open Sky Group as our largest North America regional reseller in the WMS space and one of our largest implementation partners,” said Umar Ausaf, general manager, North America Partner Success, Blue Yonder. “Their dedication to the customer experience adds tremendous value for our joint customers.”

Jason Rice, principal program leader, Chick-Fil-A Supply, an Open Sky Group client since 2019, added that “Open Sky Group’s ranking validates them as a creditable long-term business partner whose current performance projects well into the future. Our investment in Blue Yonder technology demands a forward-looking supplier, and Open Sky Group has definitely proven to be one of the best.”


