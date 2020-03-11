Open Sky Group sees brisk and changing interest in labor software

Open Sky Group (Booth 7370), a global specialist in the Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software) supply chain platform, continues to see healthy interest in WMS and labor management system (LMS) solutions, said VP of Marketing Darcy Reeves during a booth visit.

Last fall, the company, which implements WMS and LMS software functionality for Blue Yonder users, announced it had racked up 18 WMS and LMS go lives in just 15 weeks. About a third of these were LMS projects in which companies wanted to turn on the labor functionality and train managers in how to use it effectively. At Modex, one of the over-arching trends was the continued difficulty in finding enough qualified workers, as seen in the MHI Industry Study released at the show.

Jeremy Hudson, director of consulting services for Open Sky Group, explained that LMS projects are popular given the need for companies to maximize productivity for their workforces. What’s more, he said, the way LMS is leveraged today is more as a proactive coaching and performance improvement solution for managers and their workforces, rather than as simple yardstick for whether front line workers are performing below par. “The focus for labor management has changed,” Hudson says. “Now it’s being used as coaching tool by managers rather than as a measuring stick. Labor management projects today involve change management ideas and methods, in combination with learning the software.”

