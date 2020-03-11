MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

Open Sky Group sees brisk and changing interest in labor software

Open Sky Group (Booth 7370), a global specialist in the Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software) supply chain platform, continues to see healthy interest in WMS and labor management system (LMS) solutions, said VP of Marketing Darcy Reeves during a booth visit.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Software helps robots play nice
More Software

Open Sky Group (Booth 7370), a global specialist in the Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software) supply chain platform, continues to see healthy interest in WMS and labor management system (LMS) solutions, said VP of Marketing Darcy Reeves during a booth visit.

Last fall, the company, which implements WMS and LMS software functionality for Blue Yonder users, announced it had racked up 18 WMS and LMS go lives in just 15 weeks. About a third of these were LMS projects in which companies wanted to turn on the labor functionality and train managers in how to use it effectively. At Modex, one of the over-arching trends was the continued difficulty in finding enough qualified workers, as seen in the MHI Industry Study released at the show.

Jeremy Hudson, director of consulting services for Open Sky Group, explained that LMS projects are popular given the need for companies to maximize productivity for their workforces. What’s more, he said, the way LMS is leveraged today is more as a proactive coaching and performance improvement solution for managers and their workforces, rather than as simple yardstick for whether front line workers are performing below par. “The focus for labor management has changed,” Hudson says. “Now it’s being used as coaching tool by managers rather than as a measuring stick. Labor management projects today involve change management ideas and methods, in combination with learning the software.”

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Software
Events
MODEX
Blue Yonder
JDA
MODEX
Open Sky Group
   All topics

Software News & Resources

Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Software helps robots play nice
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources