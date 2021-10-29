MMH    Topics 

Open Sky Group’s J.J. Swick receives MHI’s 2021 Young Professional Network Mentor award

Senior solutions architect honored for offering time, wisdom, and encouragement to young supply chain professionals

By

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, has announced that J.J. Swick, Senior Solutions Architect, has been named MHI’s Mentor Award recipient for 2021, recognizing his dedication to helping young professionals in the supply chain industry advance their careers.

The MHI Mentor Award is presented annually to an MHI member who offers professional guidance, is a positive and inspiring role model, instills and nurtures talent, advocates for employees, and supports the professional development of young professionals in the industry.

“I am extremely humbled to have received this recognition,” said J.J., who was nominated by several recent and past mentees for his generous contributions to their developing careers. “What I appreciate most about this is that it rewards taking a long-term view of your business. Mentoring is time-intensive with softer short-term benefits. It does make your business stronger in the long run.”

J.J. has been in the supply chain industry for almost 20 years, spending more than 15 years implementing Blue Yonder projects. He has been involved in 27 go-lives with Open Sky Group, served as technical project lead for 26 warehouse implementations, and has contributed his expertise on projects to the benefit of more than 50 customers worldwide.
J.J. has mentored people both inside and outside of Open Sky Group, leading by example with his strong commitment to the company, customers, and young people in general.

“It’s like having a secret weapon,” said Curt Sardeson, Open Sky Group CEO. “We bring young people into our organization and after a few months of working alongside J.J., they start performing as though they’ve been here a long time. He definitely lifts our game.”

“From the first day that J.J. joined our project, he brought energy and confidence to a daunting implementation,” added Janet Bays, Senior Manager, Applications and Development for Toyota Tsusho America. Inc.. “Not only did he teach our staff valuable tips on using our system, he helped us overcome some major challenges. J. J. creates very detailed documentation, so much so that we have been able to use it to train new support team members. He has been an amazing mentor to our team.”

The MHI Young Professionals Network (YPN) is dedicated to providing resources and programming to a diverse group of professionals looking to advance their careers in the material handling, logistics, and supply chain industries. The group’s goals include increasing industry retention, education, and networking, as well as offering career support.


Article Topics

News
Mentorship
MHI
MHI Young Professionals Network YPN
Open Sky Group
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources