MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation    OPEX

OPEX demonstrates warehouse automation solutions and expertise

OPEX Corporation (Booth S2712), a leader in Next Generation Automation providing solutions for warehouse automation, will exhibit the company’s innovative warehouse automation systems at ProMat.

By

OPEX Corporation (Booth S2712), a leader in Next Generation Automation providing solutions for warehouse automation, will exhibit the company’s innovative warehouse automation systems at ProMat.

“Today’s high-volume warehouses demand that goods move through the supply chain with accuracy at lightning speed,” said Alex Stevens, President, Warehouse Automation, OPEX. “At ProMat, we look forward to demonstrating in person how our systems help e-commerce and other industry clients transform the way they do business now, while also offering solutions to guide their future.”

At booth, OPEX experts are showcasing Infinity AS/RS, a goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) designed for flexibility and scalability in both throughput and storage.

Perfect for e-commerce, micro-fulfillment, store replenishment, and omni-channel distribution, Infinity AS/RS features triple-deep, high-density racking along with a fleet of bots that access inventory from any of the storage locations.

OPEX will also feature Sure Sort—a compact, configurable, and cost-effective small-item sorting solution—along with a virtual reality (VR) experience of Perfect Pick, a goods-to-person system designed for e-commerce fulfillment and micro-fulfillment. Perfect Pick reduces reliance on labor while utilizing a warehouse’s vertical space to increase throughput, reliability, and effectiveness.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Events
ProMat
Automation
OPEX
ProMat
   All topics

OPEX News & Resources

OPEX demonstrates warehouse automation solutions and expertise
OPEX partners with Transitic to provide warehouse automation solutions across France
What’s your strategy to find/hire/train/retain techs?
Apparel retailer The ZigZag Stripe chooses OPEX Infinity ASRS solution
OPEX unveils next generation goods-to-person technology
OPEX expands warehouse automation business in Benelux by partnering with Vanas Engineering
New OPEX facility in Germany to act as solutions hub for customers and partners
More OPEX

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Mission Design & Automation partner to deploy robotic solutions
‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources