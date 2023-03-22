OPEX demonstrates warehouse automation solutions and expertise

OPEX Corporation (Booth S2712), a leader in Next Generation Automation providing solutions for warehouse automation, will exhibit the company’s innovative warehouse automation systems at ProMat.

“Today’s high-volume warehouses demand that goods move through the supply chain with accuracy at lightning speed,” said Alex Stevens, President, Warehouse Automation, OPEX. “At ProMat, we look forward to demonstrating in person how our systems help e-commerce and other industry clients transform the way they do business now, while also offering solutions to guide their future.”

At booth, OPEX experts are showcasing Infinity AS/RS, a goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) designed for flexibility and scalability in both throughput and storage.

Perfect for e-commerce, micro-fulfillment, store replenishment, and omni-channel distribution, Infinity AS/RS features triple-deep, high-density racking along with a fleet of bots that access inventory from any of the storage locations.

OPEX will also feature Sure Sort—a compact, configurable, and cost-effective small-item sorting solution—along with a virtual reality (VR) experience of Perfect Pick, a goods-to-person system designed for e-commerce fulfillment and micro-fulfillment. Perfect Pick reduces reliance on labor while utilizing a warehouse’s vertical space to increase throughput, reliability, and effectiveness.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



