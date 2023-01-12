OPEX partners with Transitic to provide warehouse automation solutions across France

OPEX Corporation, a global leader in warehouse automation for more than 45 years, has announced through its subsidiary, OPEX GmBH, a strategic partnership in France with Transitic to introduce leading-edge warehouse automation technology to customers.

Transitic is designer and integrator of connected intralogistics solutions. The companies are both family-owned, which provides a common link with cultures and values rooted in integrity, high standards, and innovation, OPEX added.

“We sought an intralogistics partner with a strong presence in France that had expertise serving industries that could benefit from our solutions,” said Nicolas Dewit, Head of Business Development, Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA), OPEX Warehouse Automation. “Transitic’s strong customer base in the fashion, health, and beauty products industries ideally complements our product offerings.”

“We were looking for a partner who could provide innovative, scalable, automation systems to complete our range of intralogistics,” said Frédéric Weber, Managing Director, Transitic. “OPEX offers proven technologies suitable for multiple uses, such as omnichannel distribution, replenishment stores, shipping, and ecommerce—along with flexibility and unparalleled efficiency.”

Two OPEX warehouse solutions that complement Transitic’s customer base are Perfect Pick, a goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) that improves speed, efficiency, and reliability, and Sure Sort, a robotic sorting system that OPEX sees as a scalable and cost-effective alternative to traditional put wall sorting. OPEX’s comprehensive suite of technology solutions enable clients around the world to improve workflow, reduce costs, and drive efficiencies in infrastructure. In addition to warehouse automation, OPEX offers document and mail automation solutions that provide seamless and secure mail sorting, document imaging and payment processing to improve business workflow and throughput, while reducing or eliminating intensive document preparation.

“Our business has expanded in many countries around the world, and we see a great potential to help more clients and grow our presence in France, as well,” said Dewit. “We strive to continuously reimagine technology to help clients solve their most significant business challenges today and in the future.”



