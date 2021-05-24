MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers    labor shortage

Optimizing Warehouse Productivity with Voice and Robotics

Download this paper to discover how innovative technology – such as voice and autonomous mobile robotics (AMRs) – can optimize the performance of your best workers.

By

Labor shortages have been, and continue to be, one of the biggest challenges faced by any warehouse operations manager, world-over. Whether caused by seasonal demand spikes or self-imposed social distancing, the end result can be damaging to warehouse productivity and effectiveness, while having wider implications for the supply chain. But there could be a solution, one which will mean your existing team may well be the only people you need.

Download this paper to discover how innovative technology – such as voice and autonomous mobile robotics (AMRs) – can optimize the performance of your best workers, including:

  • How voice technology can improve mis-pick accuracy by up to 50%
  • How AMRs can improve worker productivity by 80% in valuable stages of the workflow
  • Why integrating both Voice and AMR solutions achieves a cumulative gain
View or download

Article Topics

Resources
White Papers
Technology
Automation
Automation
Korber
Labor Management
labor shortage
   All topics

labor shortage News & Resources

What’s happening with reshoring, nearshoring and labor rates on Talking Supply Chain
Pack Expo report: Labor shortages driving push toward automation
Prologis-hosted conference keynote sizes up present and future supply chain issues
Survey finds strong “generation gap” factor in warehouse labor shortages
Survey: Warehouse workers see value in tech that helps them do their jobs
Survey on front-line labor: 72% increased pay as part of staff retention efforts in 2021
Survey: Talent and labor on the rise
More labor shortage

Latest in Materials Handling

Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources