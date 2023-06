Let’s face it, returns processing is a challenge for many retail and e-commerce fulfillment operations. Before items come back into your facility, you need to have a documented process to ensure you can maintain customer satisfaction and recover the value of the return quickly. Optimizing the flow of goods both in and out of your facility will increase operational efficiency and positively impact your bottom line.

The impact of returns on customer satisfaction and loyalty

The challenges of returns handling

Five ways to optimize your returns management process

