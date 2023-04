Companies today face many challenges. Within the supply chain, this applies in particular to a distribution center (DC), where supply and demand meet. Management expects limited or reduced costs, while the boom in e-commerce demands the picking of ever greater quantities and better customer service. New technologies designed to meet these expectations and increase worker efficiency are being put to the test.

With this white paper you’ll learn how to:

Identify key business challenges in your DC

Find the right solution to face your specific challenges

Tackle challenges with voice-enabled workflows

