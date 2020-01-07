MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Ergonomics

Optronics acquires USA Harness

Creates industry’s newest integrated full-line lighting and harness supplier.

By

Optronics International, a leading manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty LED vehicle lighting, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Texas-based USA Harness, Inc. A leader in trailer harnesses and electronic control systems, USA Harness serves the global transportation industry with its USA-PLUS Sealed Modular Wiring Harness System and its patented USA-PLUS Modular Connection System. With its unique O-ring-style seal and secondary lock pin design, the USA-PLUS Modular Connection System has been tested and proven to perform at three times the industry standard.

The acquisition makes Optronics the newest of only a few manufacturers capable of fully serving the light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry with both lighting and harness technologies. The industry will benefit from increased competition and a broader array of advanced, integrated, modular power delivery and lighting solutions.

“In less than a decade, Optronics has dramatically changed the competitive landscape in commercial vehicle lighting with its focus on technological innovation, broader options and greater value, and we’re about to do the same with harnesses,” Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International, said. “OEMs have become ever more adamant in encouraging us to enter the harness side of the business, because the competition in that segment has remained so limited.”

Optronics is already a respected harness manufacturer on three continents and is the undisputed leader in Australia. Coupled with its diverse international background and experience, the newly acquired engineering and manufacturing capabilities of USA Harness will position Optronics to hit the ground running in North America, while fully leveraging its synergies as a global lighting and harness supplier.

“We have watched Optronics’ exponential growth over the years and have engineered more and more harness systems for use exclusively with their lighting,” said Debby Thompson, interim president of USA Harness. “Though we’ll continue to produce harness systems that interface with all major lighting manufacturers, we’re excited to now be able to offer a fully integrated modular power delivery and lighting solution.”

Optronics is committed to its global manufacturing culture, and according to company officials, the acquisition of a U.S.-based harness manufacturing capability gives the company even greater supply chain latitude. “Just like the OEMs we serve, we’re going to manufacture harness and lighting systems wherever it makes the most sense,” Johnson said.

“Miller Industries is a publicly traded global manufacturer with facilities in the United States, England and France,” Will Miller, president and Co-CEO of Miller Industries, said. “Optronics already has lighting and harness systems on some of the world’s most respected commercial vehicle brands, and we see this move as a natural progression for a global tier-one supplier.”

With their blended experience, both companies will begin selling integrated modular lighting and harness systems from day one. Targeted manufacturers include those making heavy-duty dry van, reefer, tank, car haul and flatbed trailers, as well as those making light- to medium-duty trailers. Heavy-duty truck and body manufacturers will also be a focus, as will heavy-duty off-highway vehicles, armored couriers and other specialized vocational equipment manufacturers.

“We’re excited to see more competition come to the commercial vehicle lighting and harness business,” Andy Tanner, president of Talbert Manufacturing, said. “Knowing Optronics, I expect this move to benefit my company, my customers and the industry as a whole.


