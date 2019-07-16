ORBIS achieves ESD Association certification

ORBIS Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, announced that TJ Bahr, project engineer for ORBIS, has received the ESD Association’s certification as a Certified Program Manager. This highly specialized certification is intended for individuals who design, implement, manage and audit ESD control programs. Individuals receive professional program manager certification, ensuring they understand the standard practices and problem-solving techniques used to create an ESD protection program.

Products such as electric vehicles, communication devices, household goods and toys, may have sensitive electronics requiring protection throughout the supply chain. These electronic components can be damaged by static electric discharge from equipment, induced electrostatic fields or humans. These discharges can also cause data failures or spark fires or explosions in flammable environments.

ORBIS has helped address these potential issues by ensuring the company has properly trained and qualified personnel to speak to these product concerns. This is part of a continuing effort to provide advanced ESD protective solutions for customers. The certification has increased ORBIS’ overall competency level of ESD-safe products and improves buyer-seller communication.

In addition to certified personnel, ORBIS has a variety of ESD-safe packaging products that protect the most sensitive components from static charge that can occur during electronic device manufacturing, assembly and shipping. ESD-safe protective packaging and dunnage includes unique materials with conductive properties along with the complete packaging design to provide a system that is ideal for transporting electronic components. ESD-safe material is available in the ORBIS StakPak System, the Hand-Held Folding Container System, LEWISBins and ORBIShield products.

This certification is based on Bahr’s knowledge, experience and competency with helping customers protect sensitive electronic parts from electrostatic discharge (ESD). “Earning this certification has leveraged ORBIS as a leader within the electrostatic control space,” said TJ Bahr, project engineer, ORBIS. “This advanced knowledge that comes with certification, combined with our line of ESD-safe products, further proves ORBIS is continuing to help our customers move their electronic parts faster, better, safer and more cost-effectively.”



