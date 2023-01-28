MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging    ORBIS

ORBIS announces leadership changes

Long-time President Bill Ash to retire effective March 31; Norm Kukuk named president

Norm Kukuk
ORBIS Corporation, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation and an international leader in reusable packaging, has announced the upcoming retirement of current President Bill Ash and the appointment of Norm Kukuk to succeed him as president of ORBIS, effective March 31, 2023.

Bill Ash joined ORBIS in 2003, was named vice president of finance in 2004 and assumed the role of president in 2009. Under his leadership as president, ORBIS delivered unprecedented growth while establishing a very high standard of commitment to employees, customers, suppliers and communities.

“It was a privilege to have served ORBIS,” Ash said. “I worked with incredible employees, customers and community members, and am confident in ORBIS’ continued success and growth under Norm’s leadership and vision.”

“Bill continuously demonstrated Menasha Corporation’s values in action and an ability to ‘get things done,” added Jim Kotek, president and CEO, Menasha Corporation. “We thank Bill for his outstanding leadership and contributions that have positioned ORBIS as the industry-leading reusable packaging company.”

Incoming President Norm Kukuk started his career with ORBIS in 1998 as an associate product manager. In 2009, following numerous promotions within ORBIS’ product management group, Norm was appointed vice president of marketing and product management. In 2018, Norm was named to the newly created position of vice president and general manager of the ORBIS Custom Business Unit. In 2020, Norm assumed the role of executive vice president of sales and in 2022 added marketing and product management to his responsibilities.

“I’m exceptionally honored to be named president of ORBIS,” Kukuk said. “Our people and our products make a real impact on our customers’ supply chains. There is no better time for sustainable, reusable packaging in this ever-evolving circular economy. It’s my privilege to serve as a steward of this brand.”

“We welcome Norm Kukuk into his new role,“ Kotek said. “Norm’s proven track record of success and tremendous knowledge of ORBIS’ products and customers make him ideally suited to lead the ORBIS business. I’m very excited about ORBIS’ future.”

ORBIS is a part of Menasha Corporation, one of the oldest family-owned manufacturers in the United States. As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to a better world for future generations. Headquartered in Oconomowoc, ORBIS has more than 3,100 employees and 50 locations throughout North America and Europe.


