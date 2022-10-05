MMH    Topics     ORBIS

ORBIS breaks ground to expand its manufacturing plant in Urbana, Ohio

Expansion of manufacturing facility to increase company’s overall molding capacity by 10%

By

ORBIS Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, has broken ground on an expansion of its manufacturing facility located in Urbana, Ohio. This new facility will expand an already existing ORBIS plant, located at 200 Elm St, adding 30% more space for the manufacture of totes, bulk containers and pallets. This will add more presses and tools to increase capacity and shorten lead times. Coupled with its favorable geographic location for freight optimization, the Urbana plant expansion will help ORBIS better serve its customers.

“This is a very exciting expansion for ORBIS as it will not only provide more manufacturing flexibility to improve throughput and reduce lead times for our customers, but it will also bring new learning opportunities and technology to our current and future Urbana plant associates,” said Bill Ash, president at ORBIS Corporation. “For decades, we have been part of the Urbana business community and we look forward to this new chapter, with enhanced capabilities and state-of the-art equipment.”

ORBIS, part of Menasha Corporation with headquarters in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, operates 13 manufacturing plants in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Employing more than 300 employees at the current Urbana plant, ORBIS plans to add an additional 40-50 jobs over the next three years. These additions will bring ORBIS’ overall head count to more than 3,150 throughout North America and Europe.

“This expansion would not be possible without the support of our employees, the Teamsters union and the Urbana community,” said Todd Mathes, EVP of manufacturing at ORBIS. “We look forward to enhancing our Urbana operations, including building upgrades and training programs for our employees as well as new and expanding technologies for the ORBIS business.”

This expansion will increase the company’s overall molding capacity by 10% and has a targeted completion in Q2 of 2023. Reusable packaging products produced at the plant are used in many industries, including automotive, food, beverage and consumer packaged goods.

“The city of Urbana and the Champaign Economic Partnership welcome this expansion by ORBIS Corporation and its commitment to bringing more jobs to our community,” said Rich Ebert, director of the Champaign Economic Partnership. “This expansion project by ORBIS Corporation coincides with many years of persistence by the city of Urbana; the Champaign Economic Partnership; and numerous local, regional and state partners to redevelop the former Q3 JMC Inc. site. These redevelopment efforts have been underway since 2010 and concluded earlier this summer with the remaining parcels from that site being sold by the city to ORBIS Corporation in support of this planned expansion.”

“As a community, we are excited that ORBIS Corporation has chosen the Urbana plant as the site for this expansion project, and we appreciate the company’s partnership in bringing economic viability back to the former Q3 JMC Inc. site,” said Doug Crabill, city of Urbana community development manager.

With reusable packaging at the core of its business, this larger plant also will deliver other environmental benefits, including water neutrality, increased energy efficiency and superior processing ability for recycled materials.

Ebert and Crabill added, “This expansion project will support ORBIS’ continued decadeslong growth in Urbana.  Furthermore, ORBIS’ continued emphasis on providing reusable packaging solutions for today’s sustainable supply chains is admirable, and we look forward to continuing to see them thrive as a leader in our area.”

Most construction activities are being provided by local Ohio contractors. ORBIS also is partnering with a local developer to construct an all-new off-site warehouse in Urbana, in conjunction with this plant expansion.


Article Topics

News
Manufacturing
ORBIS
   All topics

ORBIS News & Resources

ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Kotek retiring from Menasha; Drees to succeed
ORBIS announces leadership changes
60 Seconds with Alison Zitzke, Orbis Corporation
AROS Totes, from ORBIS, efficiently transfer, store and organize product in automated systems
ORBIS breaks ground to expand its manufacturing plant in Urbana, Ohio
Sustainable packaging comes on strong
More ORBIS

Latest in Materials Handling

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources