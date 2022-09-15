MMH    Topics     News    ORBIS

ORBIS Corporation’s Alison Zitzke named 2022 PMMI On the Rise award winner

Award recognizes 10 professionals who demonstrate leadership in packaging

By

Alison Zitzke, senior product manager with ORBIS
Alison Zitzke, senior product manager with ORBIS

Alison Zitzke, senior product manager for ORBIS Corporation, has been named a 2022 On the Rise Award winner by PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. This award recognizes 10 young professionals who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership qualities in the packaging and processing industry. 

“Alison is no stranger to breaking barriers as she constantly challenges the status quo in the industry to support the continued conversion from wood pallets to reusable plastic packaging solutions,” said Alex Hempel, senior director for the retail supply chain at ORBIS Corporation. “As a champion of new product development, a participant in professional coaching sessions, and a steward of sustainability, it comes as no surprise that Alison was recognized with this honor.”

One of Alison’s most recent achievements has been spearheading the development and launch of ORBIS’ flagship 40-by-48-inch pallet, the Odyssey, bringing the pallet portfolio into new manufacturing technologies, applications and markets within the reusable packaging space. Alison is also passionate about promoting the circular economy and experimenting with incorporating post-consumer and post-industrial recycled materials back into the manufacturing of new products, ORBIS added.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award and be recognized among other young leaders in the packaging space,” Zitzke said. “During my tenure at ORBIS, I’m proud of the developments we’ve made to help our customers achieve new efficiencies, realize cost-savings, and drive sustainability across the supply chain, and I look forward to seeing our continued leadership in the industry for years to come.”

Zitzke was recognized alongside other award recipients at PMMI’s annual meeting on Sept. 12 in Oak Brook, Illinois.  Read more about the winners and On the Rise Awards here.


Article Topics

News
ORBIS
Packaging
PPMI
   All topics

ORBIS News & Resources

ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Kotek retiring from Menasha; Drees to succeed
ORBIS announces leadership changes
60 Seconds with Alison Zitzke, Orbis Corporation
AROS Totes, from ORBIS, efficiently transfer, store and organize product in automated systems
ORBIS breaks ground to expand its manufacturing plant in Urbana, Ohio
Sustainable packaging comes on strong
More ORBIS

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources