ORBIS Corporation’s Alison Zitzke named 2022 PMMI On the Rise award winner

Alison Zitzke, senior product manager for ORBIS Corporation, has been named a 2022 On the Rise Award winner by PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. This award recognizes 10 young professionals who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership qualities in the packaging and processing industry.



“Alison is no stranger to breaking barriers as she constantly challenges the status quo in the industry to support the continued conversion from wood pallets to reusable plastic packaging solutions,” said Alex Hempel, senior director for the retail supply chain at ORBIS Corporation. “As a champion of new product development, a participant in professional coaching sessions, and a steward of sustainability, it comes as no surprise that Alison was recognized with this honor.”



One of Alison’s most recent achievements has been spearheading the development and launch of ORBIS’ flagship 40-by-48-inch pallet, the Odyssey, bringing the pallet portfolio into new manufacturing technologies, applications and markets within the reusable packaging space. Alison is also passionate about promoting the circular economy and experimenting with incorporating post-consumer and post-industrial recycled materials back into the manufacturing of new products, ORBIS added.



“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award and be recognized among other young leaders in the packaging space,” Zitzke said. “During my tenure at ORBIS, I’m proud of the developments we’ve made to help our customers achieve new efficiencies, realize cost-savings, and drive sustainability across the supply chain, and I look forward to seeing our continued leadership in the industry for years to come.”



Zitzke was recognized alongside other award recipients at PMMI’s annual meeting on Sept. 12 in Oak Brook, Illinois. Read more about the winners and On the Rise Awards here.