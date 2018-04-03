Orbis Corporation acquires Response Packaging
Employing 245 people, Response Packaging specializes in fabricated steel rack and dunnage systems for the transport of vehicle components.
Orbis Corporation, a North American leader in reusable packaging and part of Menasha Corporation, has announced that it has acquired Response Packaging, headquartered in Piedmont, S.C.
Founded in 2009, privately held Response Packaging conceptualizes, designs, prototypes and manufactures reusable custom dunnage and fabricated steel rack solutions. Included in the acquisition are design, testing and manufacturing facilities in Piedmont, and Greenville, S.C.; Auburn Hills, Mich.; and León, Mexico.
Response Packaging will operate and be branded as a part of Orbis Corporation.
“This acquisition brings us talented people, efficient plants and strong capabilities in geographic areas where Orbis wants to grow,” said Bill Ash, president of Orbis Corporation. “Response Packaging is strongly aligned with Orbis in areas like supply chain expertise, innovation and customer knowledge.”
Response Packaging has 245 employees in the U.S. and Mexico and serves the automotive and industrial markets with highly engineered custom dunnage designed for part protection. Additionally, it specializes in fabricated steel rack and dunnage systems for the safe and efficient transport of vehicle components in the supply chain.
“Orbis has been pursuing a strategy to expand its custom business to serve customers with a broader portfolio of solutions,” said Jim Kotek, president of Menasha Corporation. “The acquisition of Response Packaging supports this objective by adding complementary capabilities and establishing a manufacturing presence in the Southeast, and expanded capabilities to meet our customers’ needs in Mexico.”
As a leader in automotive parts packaging, Orbis Corporation manufactures plastic reusable totes, bulk containers, pallets and dunnage. Additionally, it offers the ability to track and manage these assets in the supply chain through its Reusable Packaging Management (RPM) services offering. Orbis has 2,300 employees in 50 locations across North America and Europe.
